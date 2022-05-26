Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wisconsin Watch is pleased to announce the addition of two new Report for America corps members to our staff, boosting coverage of statewide threats to democracy and environmental and agricultural issues in the Mississippi River Basin.

Jacob Resneck joined Wisconsin Watch on May 9 2022. He will cover democracy-related issues, initially with an emphasis on rights in the workplace. Previously, Resneck worked in Juneau, Alaska as an editor and reporter for the nonprofit public media consortium CoastAlaska. Before that, he spent more than eight years abroad reporting from Germany, Turkey, the Balkans and Middle East. He’s also worked for weekly and daily newspapers in rural Northern California where he grew up and New York’s Adirondack Mountains. Resneck is based in Oshkosh. He can be reached at jresneck@wisconsinwatch.org.

Jacob Resneck joined the Center in 2022 via Report For America, covering threats to democracy with an emphasis on rights in the workplace.

Bennet Goldstein will begin work on June 1, one of 10 Report for America corps members who will staff the Mississippi River Ag & Water Desk, which seeks to enhance the quantity, quality and impact of journalism on agriculture, water and related issues throughout the basin. Goldstein comes to Wisconsin Watch from the Omaha World Herald in Nebraska and daily papers in Iowa, including the Dubuque Telegraph Herald. Goldstein’s work has garnered awards including the Associated Press Media Editors award and an Iowa Newspaper Association award. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Goldstein can be reached beginning June 1 at bgoldstein@wisconsinwatch.org.

Goldstein and Resneck are among more than 300 journalists in Report for America’s 2022-23 reporting corps. The cohort, which includes a number of corps members returning for a second or third year, will join the staffs of more than 200 local news organizations across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam.

Bennet Goldstein will join the Center in June via Report for America as part of the Mississippi River Basin Ag and Water desk.

“Report for America provides a unique opportunity for journalists to pursue meaningful, local beat reporting that sadly is missing from many of today’s newsrooms,” said Earl Johnson, director of admissions at Report for America. “Together, our emerging and experienced corps members will produce tens of thousands of articles on critically under-covered topics — schools, government, healthcare, the environment, communities of color and more.”

Report for America is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, a nonprofit journalism organization.

Wisconsin Watch’s current Report for America corps member, Phoebe Petrovic, is the host and reporter of our newly released podcast and online series, Open and Shut, produced in collaboration with WPR. When her three-year Report for America stint ends on May 31, Petrovic will become an investigative reporter for Wisconsin Watch.

About Wisconsin Watch: The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism increases the quality, quantity and understanding of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future generations of investigative journalists. Our work fosters an informed citizenry and strengthens democracy. Wisconsin Watch, the Center’s news outlet, distributes its content to newspapers, radio and TV stations and news websites in Wisconsin and nationwide. In 2021, Wisconsin Watch produced 74 major stories that were picked up by more than 360 news outlets, reaching an estimated audience of more than 60 million.

