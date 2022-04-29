Unofficial election investigator; undisclosed evidence; behind the Big Lie; Foxconn reflections; future of refugee resettlement
Of note: This week we highlight our story detailing how the nonprofit Thomas More Society law firm and its attorney, Erick Kaardal, are playing an unofficial — but central — role in the taxpayer-funded investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. Reporter Matt Mencarini found that Kaardal has filed numerous unsuccessful lawsuits aimed at overturning the 2020 election or accusing election officials of malfeasance. Since September, Kaardal and his law firm have subleased office space for about $3,000 a month directly from Gableman’s company, Mencarini found.
‘Blurring of lines’: Private lawyer plays starring role in taxpayer-funded Wisconsin election probe
Wisconsin Watch — April 23, 2022
Although he lacks a contract or official role in Michael Gableman’s GOP-ordered investigation of the 2020 election, attorney Erick Kaardal of the Thomas More Society has become a de facto lead investigator. Roughly half of the chapters in Gableman’s 136-page interim report are based on Kaardal’s work.
Also from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Robin Vos extends Michael Gableman’s Wisconsin election review after pressure from Donald Trump
A horrific murder. Police helped a key witness. The prosecutor kept it secret.
Wisconsin Watch/WPR — April 27, 2022
Outagamie County District Attorney Vince Biskupic didn’t disclose aid the police provided for a key witness in the prosecution of Jonathan Liebzeit for a murder in Kaukauna in 1996. Liebzeit’s attorney says this was “absolutely” a violation of the requirement that prosecutors provide all evidence that could point toward a defendant’s innocence.
Read and listen to our podcast, Open and Shut.
Building the ‘Big Lie’: Inside the creation of Trump’s stolen election myth
ProPublica — April 26, 2022
ProPublica has obtained a trove of internal emails and other documentation that tell the inside story of a group of people who propagated a number of the most pervasive theories about how the election was stolen, especially that voting machines were to blame, and helped move them from the far-right fringe to the center of the Republican Party.
A former Foxconn executive tries to explain what went wrong in Wisconsin
The Verge — April 19, 2022
Former Foxconn executive Alan Yeung tries to explain why the company’s plan to revive U.S. manufacturing — endorsed by then-President Trump and then-Gov. Scott Walker — failed to deliver.
Previously from Wisconsin Watch/WPR: Property owners near Foxconn say they were misled. Now their homes are gone.
Wisconsin refugee agencies reflect on challenges, growth from intense effort to resettle Afghan evacuees
WPR — April 27, 2022
Organizations resettling refugees in Wisconsin say their work has started to return to normal after welcoming an influx of people from Afghanistan this winter. But the historic effort has had some lasting impacts on the way resettlement agencies are operating going forward.