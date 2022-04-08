Reading Time: 2 minutes

Gambling on gaming; lingering election lies; venomous school board elections; spearfishing season begins; telecommuting and climate change

Of note: Today we highlight our story about efforts by the Ho-Chunk Nation and other Wisconsin tribes to diversify their economies beyond gaming, which plays an outsized role in funding tribal government services. Economic pain from COVID-19’s temporary shutdown of casinos in early 2020 still lingers for the Ho-Chunk Nation, forcing layoffs and cuts to services, Mario Koran reports. Although the Ho-Chunk have found little success with past diversification efforts since gaming revenue began transforming tribal life in the 1980s, some officials see promise for the future.

This story is part of a collaborative series, At the Crossroads, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Indian Country Today, Wisconsin Watch and eight other news partners, examining the state of the economy in Indian Country.

Wisconsin Watch — April 5, 2022

Wisconsin’s 11 federally recognized tribes — along with tribal nations across North America — have long weighed how to diversify their economies, and the pandemic illustrated the risk of failing to do so.

A small but raucous group of conservative voters want to turn the Wisconsin Republican Party into a single-issue party. Here’s how we got here. Brandon Raygo / Cap Times

Cap Times — April 7, 2022

It’s been nearly 18 months since President Joe Biden won Wisconsin, wresting the state’s 10 Electoral College votes from the grasp of then-President Donald Trump, who won the state in 2016. But Trump’s election lies live on in online spaces that are free from content moderation and threats of removal for spreading disinformation.

ProPublica — April 1, 2022

As traditionally nonpartisan school board campaigns become polarized battlegrounds, voters in next week’s Wisconsin races may set the tone for how contentious races across the country will become this year.

William Poupart and his father, Duane Poupart, who are Lac du Flambeau tribal citizens, head out on a Carrol Lake in Vilas County to spearfish. Frank Vaisvilas / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Green Bay Press-Gazette — April 4, 2022

Tribal and state officials are warning against harassment of spearfishers as the Indigenous harvest season starts in northern Wisconsin. Tribal officials said incidents of harassment of spearfishers occur every season, yet many go unreported.

Wisconsin State Journal — April 3, 2022

While more people are returning to the office, a 2021 survey by the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization found 64% of workers said they expected to continue teleworking at least one day a week. And that could have a big impact on carbon emissions