Prosecutorial power, tracking the ex-incarcerated; resistance at Indigenous boarding schools; Guardsman at Capitol assault; Black zookeepers allege toxic workplace

Of note: This week we highlight the first three episodes of our new investigative podcast and web series in collaboration with WPR. Open and Shut shines a light on the power of the prosecutor — and its impact on victims, the accused and the justice system. Phoebe Petrovic of Wisconsin Watch spent three years examining the actions of two former prosecutors in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley, former Outagamie County District Attorney Vince Biskupic and former Winnebago County District Attorney Joe Paulus. For a long time, they got away with bending the rules — sometimes with lasting and tragic consequences.

Dale Chu is seen outside the food truck he operates, Miss Kim’s Mobile Kitchen, in Chesapeake, Va., on March 16, 2022. (Stephen Katz for Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch/WPR — April 20, 2022

Dale Chu claims he was wrongfully convicted of arson by Biskupic for a fire at his parents’ dry cleaning business in Appleton. Wisconsin Watch and WPR found questionable behavior in his case and six other prosecutions by Biskupic during the 1990s and 2000s.

A growing number of Wisconsinites who were previously convicted of sex crimes are required to wear GPS monitoring devices. This device was photographed in 2017. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch) Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Cap Times — April 20, 2022

Benjamin Braam returned home from work on an October day in 2018 to find a letter from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in his mailbox. It ordered him to start wearing an electronic GPS ankle bracelet within five days — and he’d have to wear it for the rest of his life.

Indian Country Today — April 18, 2022

During a recent visit to the old Bad River mission grounds and the Mother House of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Odanah, Wisconsin, reporter Mary Annette Pember found insights into how her Ojibwe ancestors worked within a rigid system of oppression to preserve and pass along their culture and language.

Visitors to the Vilas Zoo watch a pair of harbor seals from an underwater viewing window. But some zookeepers have alleged a pattern of racism, discrimination and animal neglect. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal)

Wisconsin State Journal — April 16, 2022

The resignations this year of the only Black zookeepers at Vilas Zoo have led to a review of the workplace environment at various Dane County departments after the departing zookeepers accused management of racism, neglecting animal welfare, unequal discipline and retaliation.

Military.com — April 16, 2022

A Wisconsin National Guardsman who pleaded guilty to charges related to his role in the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is being removed from the military, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. However, he has been allowed to continue his military training and is still receiving a paycheck from the state.