Gia Dinon joined the Center in April 2022 as the Center’s first Grants Manager. Dinon coordinates grant writing and reporting efforts, manages foundation partnerships, and leads grant prospect research. Prior to joining the Center, Dinon served as a communications and engagement intern with the Wisconsin State Legislature and as the Development & Grants Specialist for Meta House in Milwaukee. Dinon is based in Milwaukee and holds a Bachelor’s degree in journalism from UW-Madison.

The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is pleased to announce the hiring of its first Grants Manager, Gia Dinon, who will manage the organization’s relationships with institutional funders and advance the Center’s mission through the expansion of philanthropic revenue.

Dinon will oversee day-to-day grant operations and manage grant processes and systems for the Center, including grant applications, grant reports, grant prospect research and communications with foundations. Dinon was most recently the Grants and Development Specialist at the Milwaukee-based nonprofit Meta House. In addition to her experience in philanthropy at Meta House, Dinon serves as a member of the Board of Directors at the Zahara Kathawalla Foundation.

She also brings a thorough understanding of journalism to this role having graduated magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

This position is funded by the American Journalism Project (AJP), a venture philanthropy dedicated to local news, and is the Center’s first hiring that has been made possible through the support. Last July, AJP jointly awarded the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service (NNS) $1.4 million over three years to support their efforts to reshape the local news ecosystem in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin.

The Center will be hiring additional positions throughout the spring of 2022 to support the organization’s operations, including a Finance and Operations Manager and a Development Assistant.

“We are thrilled to have Gia coming aboard right now,” Executive Director Andy Hall said. “Since day one, grants have been a pillar of the Center’s revenue, and we are excited to welcome someone with experience in foundation relations, as well as the field of journalism. And we are grateful to AJP for helping to make this possible.”

“As a Wisconsinite, and specifically a Milwaukeean, I’m drawn to the Center’s solutions-based approach to journalism that provides Wisconsinites with the information they need to make informed decisions,” Dinon said. “This position marries my passion for investigative journalism with the grants management skills I’ve developed over the course of my career. I’m excited to support the Center’s growth and continued impact on nonprofit news in Wisconsin.”



She can be reached at gdinon@wisconsinwatch.org or (414) 218-1345.

