Watch and listen to a preview of “Open and Shut,” the new podcast from Wisconsin Watch and Wisconsin Public Radio. The culmination of more than three years of investigative reporting, “Open and Shut” shines a light on how prosecutors do their jobs — and the danger of allowing that power to go unchecked.

Host and investigative reporter Phoebe Petrovic and WPR’s Bridgit Bowden share behind the scenes stories, previews audio from the series and answer your questions.

This event was broadcast April 13, 2022. Learn more about Open and Shut at WPR.org

To hear the podcast, go to Open and Shut (wpr.org/openandshut) or wherever you get your podcasts. The nonprofit Wisconsin Watch collaborates with WPR and other news media and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication. All works created, published, posted or disseminated by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or any of its affiliates. This story is a collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and WPR as part of the NEW News Lab, a consortium of six news outlets covering northeastern Wisconsin.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org