Lingering Lyme; long COVID; formula recall; Gableman records; Russian oil ban
Of note: This week we highlight our examination of the debate over whether patients can suffer long-term effects of Lyme disease — or whether something else is causing shifting symptoms. Wisconsin Watch’s Zhen Wang follows Maria Freitas, who for years has suffered from joint pain, brain fog, fever and other maladies. Freitas attributes the symptoms to Lyme disease, but mainstream physicians insist she has rheumatoid arthritis — a diagnosis that she said does not explain many of her symptoms. Separately, WPR reports on frustrated Wisconsinites who are suffering from another chronic disease: long COVID-19.
Doctors debate, patients suffer: The fight over chronic Lyme disease in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Watch — March 10, 2022
Mainstream medicine says the tick-borne infection is a short-term ailment. But some patients insist they have Lyme-caused symptoms that last for years.
Also from Wisconsin Watch: The history of Lyme disease has a Wisconsin chapter. It’s still being written.
‘It just takes over your life’: Wisconsin teens with long COVID face a frustrating array of symptoms and unanswered questions
WPR — March 7, 2022
‘Every time I would sort of get one new symptom under control, another thing would come up,’ one teen said.
Previously from WPR/Wisconsin Watch: ‘Where am I going to be in a year?’ Paul Mathis chronicles life with symptoms that won’t go away
Baby formula recall leaves parents scrambling for replacements and answers. Here’s what to know.
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service — March 7, 2022
The recent recall of powder formula products for babies spurred anger, concern, confusion and a frantic search for answers – and replacement supplies – for mothers in Milwaukee who relied on the products as part of the Women, Infants and Children program.
State energy, health experts stress shift away from fossil fuels as US bans Russian oil imports
WPR — March 8, 2022
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban Russian oil imports to increase pressure on Russia as its troops continue their invasion of Ukraine. Experts say increasing domestic oil production won’t alleviate gas price hikes.
