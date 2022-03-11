Reading Time: 2 minutes

Lingering Lyme; long COVID; formula recall; Gableman records; Russian oil ban

Of note: This week we highlight our examination of the debate over whether patients can suffer long-term effects of Lyme disease — or whether something else is causing shifting symptoms. Wisconsin Watch’s Zhen Wang follows Maria Freitas, who for years has suffered from joint pain, brain fog, fever and other maladies. Freitas attributes the symptoms to Lyme disease, but mainstream physicians insist she has rheumatoid arthritis — a diagnosis that she said does not explain many of her symptoms. Separately, WPR reports on frustrated Wisconsinites who are suffering from another chronic disease: long COVID-19.

Maria Alice Lima Freitas is pictured at her home in Middleton, Wis., on Oct. 6, 2021. Freitas believes she has been suffering from Lyme disease since 2015. She has seen a large number of doctors, who she says have varying degrees of belief in her diagnosis. She is among thousands of patients in Wisconsin who believe they have a long-term version of the disease called chronic Lyme. Mainstream medicine considers Lyme a short-term illness that generally resolves quickly with antibiotics. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — March 10, 2022

Mainstream medicine says the tick-borne infection is a short-term ailment. But some patients insist they have Lyme-caused symptoms that last for years.

Also from Wisconsin Watch: The history of Lyme disease has a Wisconsin chapter. It’s still being written.

WPR — March 7, 2022

‘Every time I would sort of get one new symptom under control, another thing would come up,’ one teen said.

Previously from WPR/Wisconsin Watch: ‘Where am I going to be in a year?’ Paul Mathis chronicles life with symptoms that won’t go away

Abbott Nutrition on Feb. 17, 2022 voluntarily recalled some of its powder formula products for babies, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare — a response to reported cases of salmonella and a rare bacterial infection called Cronobacter sakazakii. ajay_suresh via Flickr Creative Commons

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service — March 7, 2022

The recent recall of powder formula products for babies spurred anger, concern, confusion and a frantic search for answers – and replacement supplies – for mothers in Milwaukee who relied on the products as part of the Women, Infants and Children program.

WPR — March 8, 2022

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban Russian oil imports to increase pressure on Russia as its troops continue their invasion of Ukraine. Experts say increasing domestic oil production won’t alleviate gas price hikes.

