A citizen concerned about plans to develop a city park, an alderperson who felt his
colleagues broke the law and a district attorney who filed charges against a town
for open records violations are among the winners in this year’s Openness Awards,
or Opees, bestowed by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.
The awards, announced today in advance of national Sunshine Week
(sunshineweek.org), March 13-19, recognize outstanding efforts to protect the
state’s tradition of open government — and highlight some threats to it.
This is the 16th consecutive year that Opees have been awarded. They will be
presented at the Wisconsin Watchdog Awards reception and dinner, on Thursday,
April 21, at the Madison Club in Madison, beginning at 5 p.m.
Online registration for the 2022 Wisconsin Watchdog Awards reception and dinner
“Like all areas of civic life, the pursuit of transparency in government has heroes
and villains, both of whom deserve recognition,” said Bill Lueders, council
president. “Our openness laws are only as strong as our willingness to defend
them.”
The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, a nonpartisan group that seeks to
promote open government, consists of about two dozen members representing
media and other public interests. Sponsoring organizations include the Wisconsin
Newspaper Association, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the Madison
Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Awards are being given this year in six categories. The winners are:
Citizen Openness Award (“Copee”): Christine Brennan
When a proposed Fond du Lac park redevelopment didn’t pass the smell test, this
citizen asked to see the records of communications between public officials and
project backers. When the city asked her for $6,888 on top of the $1,000 she had
already paid to locate these records, she balked. Her experience helped raise public
awareness of abusive location fee costs and led to better methods for archiving
records in Fond du Lac. And the released records spurred a backlash against the
project and the city council members who supported it.
Political Openness Award (“Popee”): Winnebago County District Attorney’s
Office
While state district attorneys have statutory authority to bring open records and
open meeting enforcement actions, they seldom do. But Eric Sparr, the deputy
district attorney of Winnebago County, and his boss, District Attorney Christian
Gossett, cut against the grain when they charged Town of Omro officials on eight
counts for open records violations. A hearing on the charges is set for March 11.
Honorable mention: Tony Evers
Wisconsin’s governor this year vetoed a bill that unanimously passed both houses
of the Legislature to create a new legislative human resources office with built-in
secrecy provisions. He also proposed in his budget to raise the threshold for when
records custodians can tack on location costs from $50 to $100.
Media Openness Award (“Mopee”): Isiah Holmes, WisconsinExaminer
Holmes and this online news outlet have made prodigious use of the state’s open
records law to unearth often shocking information on Wauwatosa’s police
department, which deemed Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride a “target” and
maintained a watchlist of protesters and that Holmes himself was on for covering
the protests as a journalist. Exposing such abuses serves the highest purpose of our
open records law.