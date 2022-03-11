Reading Time: 3 minutes

For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council names ‘Opee’ winners <h1>Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council names ‘Opee’ winners</h1> <p class="byline">by Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch, WisconsinWatch.org <br />March 11, 2022</p> <p>A citizen concerned about plans to develop a city park, an alderperson who felt his<br />colleagues broke the law and a district attorney who filed charges against a town<br />for open records violations are among the winners in this year’s Openness Awards,<br />or Opees, bestowed by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.</p> <p>The awards, announced today in advance of national Sunshine Week<br />(sunshineweek.org), March 13-19, recognize outstanding efforts to protect the<br />state’s tradition of open government — and highlight some threats to it.</p> <p>This is the 16th consecutive year that Opees have been awarded. They will be<br />presented at the Wisconsin Watchdog Awards reception and dinner, on Thursday,<br />April 21, at the Madison Club in Madison, beginning at 5 p.m.</p> <p><a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-wisconsin-watchdog-awards-reception-and-dinner-tickets-293480918327">Online registration for the 2022 Wisconsin Watchdog Awards reception and dinner</a></p> <p>“Like all areas of civic life, the pursuit of transparency in government has heroes<br />and villains, both of whom deserve recognition,” said Bill Lueders, council<br />president. “Our openness laws are only as strong as our willingness to defend<br />them.”</p> <p>The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, a nonpartisan group that seeks to<br />promote open government, consists of about two dozen members representing<br />media and other public interests. Sponsoring organizations include the Wisconsin<br />Newspaper Association, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and the Madison<br />Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.</p> <p>Awards are being given this year in six categories. The winners are:</p> <p><strong>Citizen Openness Award (“Copee”): Christine Brennan</strong><br />When a proposed Fond du Lac park redevelopment didn’t pass the smell test, this<br />citizen asked to see the records of communications between public officials and<br />project backers. When the city asked her for $6,888 on top of the $1,000 she had<br />already paid to locate these records, she balked. Her experience helped raise public<br />awareness of abusive location fee costs and led to better methods for archiving<br />records in Fond du Lac. And the released records spurred a backlash against the<br />project and the city council members who supported it.</p> <p><strong>Political Openness Award (“Popee”): Winnebago County District Attorney’s<br />Office</strong><br />While state district attorneys have statutory authority to bring open records and<br />open meeting enforcement actions, they seldom do. But Eric Sparr, the deputy<br />district attorney of Winnebago County, and his boss, District Attorney Christian<br />Gossett, cut against the grain when they charged Town of Omro officials on eight<br />counts for open records violations. A hearing on the charges is set for March 11.</p> <p><strong>Honorable mention: Tony Evers</strong><br />Wisconsin’s governor this year vetoed a bill that unanimously passed both houses<br />of the Legislature to create a new legislative human resources office with built-in<br />secrecy provisions. He also proposed in his budget to raise the threshold for when<br />records custodians can tack on location costs from $50 to $100.</p> <p><strong>Media Openness Award (“Mopee”):</strong> <strong>Isiah Holmes, WisconsinExaminer</strong><br />Holmes and this online news outlet have made prodigious use of the state’s open<br />records law to unearth often shocking information on Wauwatosa’s police<br />department, which deemed Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride a “target” and<br />maintained a watchlist of protesters and that Holmes himself was on for covering<br />the protests as a journalist. Exposing such abuses serves the highest purpose of our<br />open records law.</p> <div class="wp-block-group alignwide is-style-border"> <div class="wp-block-media-text alignwide is-stacked-on-mobile" style="grid-template-columns:25% auto"> <figure class="wp-block-media-text__media"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/WCIJ_WatchdogAwards_BB103840-771x514.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1267857 size-full" /></figure> <div class="wp-block-media-text__content"> <p class="has-normal-font-size"><strong>Related content: </strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/03/nominations-sought-for-2022-distinguished-wisconsin-watchdog-award%ef%bf%bc/">Nominations sought for 2022 Distinguished Wisconsin Watchdog Award</a></p> <p><a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-wisconsin-watchdog-awards-reception-and-dinner-tickets-293480918327">Online registration for the 2022 Wisconsin Watchdog Awards reception and dinner</a></p> </p></div> </div></div> </p> <p><a href="https://wisconsinexaminer.com/2021/07/06/i-covered-protests-in-wauwatosa-so-the-police-put-me-on-a-list-shared-with-the-fbi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"></a>Open Records Scoop of the Year (“Scoopee”): The Milwaukee Journal<br />Sentinel<br />Wisconsin’s largest daily paper and reporters including John Diedrich, Raquel<br />Rutledge and Daphne Chen used city inspection reports and other records to<br />produce a series of stories that exposed how dangerous electrical wiring has for<br />years been causing fires and claiming victims in Milwaukee rental units. The<br />series, “Wires and Fires,” spurred city officials to seek ways to prevent these fires<br />from occurring.<br />Whistleblower of the Year: Douglas Oitzinger<br />This alderperson in the city of Marinette stood up to his fellow city council<br />members in favor of transparency when he filed suit in December alleging that<br />they had improperly gone into closed session to discuss water supply options.<br />“This is about open government,” he told the local paper. “That’s all it’s about.”<br />No Friend of Openness (“Nopee”): Michael Gableman and Robin Vos<br />What exactly is Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice, doing for the<br />$676,000 in taxpayer funds that Vos, the speaker of the state Assembly, agreed to<br />pay him? Neither Gableman nor Vos seem to want people to know, despite a<br />judge’s finding that their “denials, delays, and refusals” violate the records law. In<br />fact, so few records have been provided in response to records requests that there is<br />speculation that records are being destroyed. So is the state’s tradition of open<br />government.</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/03/wisconsin-freedom-of-information-council-names-opee-winners-2022/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">WisconsinWatch.org</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1267877&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>