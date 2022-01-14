What do you consider the job of the future? What is your dream job? Are you satisfied with your quality of life?
In a collaboration convened by Indian Country Today, Wisconsin Watch is reporting on economic issues in tribal communities, and we want to hear from you.
Pleaseuse this formto share details about what is happening in your community. It shouldn’t take more than five minutes, and we won’t share personal information without your consent. We are particularly interested in hearing from enrolled tribal citizens, people of Native descent or others who live and work within Wisconsin’s American Indian nations and tribal communities.
The project, funded by grants from the Walton Family Foundation, is part of a collaboration with the Institute for Nonprofit News and nine other news organizations to examine the state of the economy in rural tribal communities.
