Reading Time: < 1 minute

What do you consider the job of the future? What is your dream job? Are you satisfied with your quality of life?

In a collaboration convened by Indian Country Today, Wisconsin Watch is reporting on economic issues in tribal communities, and we want to hear from you.

Please use this form to share details about what is happening in your community. It shouldn’t take more than five minutes, and we won’t share personal information without your consent. We are particularly interested in hearing from enrolled tribal citizens, people of Native descent or others who live and work within Wisconsin’s American Indian nations and tribal communities.

The project, funded by grants from the Walton Family Foundation, is part of a collaboration with the Institute for Nonprofit News and nine other news organizations to examine the state of the economy in rural tribal communities.

Other collaborating news organizations include: Buffalo’s Fire, Investigate West, New Mexico In Depth, KOSU, Mvskoke Media, Osage News, Rawhide Press, Underscore.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Have thoughts about jobs and opportunity in Native communities? Wisconsin Watch and Indian Country Today want to hear from you. <h1>Have thoughts about jobs and opportunity in Native communities? Wisconsin Watch and Indian Country Today want to hear from you.</h1> <p class="byline">by Wisconsin Watch, WisconsinWatch.org <br />January 14, 2022</p> <p>What do you consider the job of the future? What is your dream job? Are you satisfied with your quality of life? </p> <p>In a collaboration convened by Indian Country Today, Wisconsin Watch is reporting on economic issues in tribal communities, and we want to hear from you.</p> <p>Please<a href="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScKTpdZt3o1CCofVrEBtKclhlSwgIJpXdIUZrHMMG5oMhAUhw/viewform"> <strong>use this form</strong></a><strong> </strong>to share details about what is happening in your community. It shouldn't take more than five minutes, and we won't share personal information without your consent. We are particularly interested in hearing from enrolled tribal citizens, people of Native descent or others who live and work within <a href="https://dpi.wi.gov/amind/tribalnationswi">Wisconsin’s American Indian nations and tribal communities</a>.</p> <p>The project, funded by grants from the Walton Family Foundation, is part of a collaboration with the Institute for Nonprofit News and nine other news organizations to examine the state of the economy in rural tribal communities.</p> <p>Other collaborating news organizations include: <a href="https://www.buffalosfire.com/">Buffalo’s Fire</a>, <a href="https://www.invw.org/">Investigate West</a>, <a href="https://nmindepth.com/">New Mexico In Depth</a>, <a href="https://www.kosu.org/">KOSU</a>, <a href="https://www.mvskokemedia.com/">Mvskoke Media</a>, <a href="http://osagenews.org/en/">Osage News</a>, <a href="https://spokanetribe.com/news/rawhide-press/">Rawhide Press</a>, <a href="https://www.underscore.news/">Underscore</a>.</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/01/have-thoughts-about-jobs-and-opportunity-in-native-communities-wisconsin-watch-and-indian-country-today-want-to-listen/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">WisconsinWatch.org</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1266847&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>