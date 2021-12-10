Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wisconsin Watch reporting intern Zhen Wang conducts an interview on Dec. 1, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis. Wisconsin Watch is seeking applicants from the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication for investigative reporting internships for spring and summer 2022. Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch, the award-winning newsroom of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, is seeking applicants for an investigative reporting internship beginning Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 and working 10 to 20 hours a week through the end of the semester. We also have an opening for a summer intern who would work full-time for 12 weeks between June 1 to Aug. 31, 2022.

The reporting intern/s will produce investigative stories and may also use additional skills such as photography and data analysis and visualization. This internship may be extended for a full year based on interest and performance.

Eligibility is limited to undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled at the time of application in the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where the independent nonpartisan and nonprofit Center has offices. (December 2021 graduates are eligible to apply.)

Pay for the internship is $13 an hour. The part-time schedule is flexible, between 10 and 20 hours per week during the academic year, with the possibility of increasing to full-time in the summer.

*** The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. ***

Interns can work remotely or in the newsroom on the fifth floor of Vilas Hall, although most Wisconsin Watch staffers are working primarily from home due to COVID-19 restrictions. Some travel around Wisconsin may be required. A laptop is required.

Reporting interns receive intensive training and experience in interviewing, researching and writing. They work with Wisconsin Watch’s staff and media partners to produce high-impact investigative journalism on government integrity and quality of life issues. In-depth, investigative and computer-assisted reporting skills are preferred. Web, audio, video, photography and additional language skills are desirable.

To apply for a reporting internship, applicants must submit the following in electronic form using this link:

Resume including work and journalistic experience

Three references including contact information.

Links to up to five examples of published or broadcast work.

Describe a story you would be interested in pursuing at Wisconsin Watch.

Questions about the news internship may be directed to Managing Editor Dee J. Hall at dhall@wisconsinwatch.org.

