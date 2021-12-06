Investigative journalism is resource intensive work. Help support it today!
By the time I had the same conversation with the third or fourth attorney, I knew I’d stumbled on a big story. It was early spring, and I’d been doing some reporting for our forthcoming investigative podcast, Open and Shut, by asking attorneys from Northeast Wisconsin to reflect on their interactions with Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Vincent Biskupic. What I kept hearing was that Judge Biskupic had a tendency to prolong court proceedings for months or years at a time, requiring people to return to court again and again for so-called “review hearings.” Was it legal? The answer was always the same: “I’m not sure.”
Those initial interviews kicked off several months of reporting involving dozens of interviews, multiple record requests and three full-time reporters. We dug into statutes and case law, and we surfaced decades-old rulings unfamiliar even to some of Wisconsin’s top law professors. We spoke to former defendants who felt trapped by an ad-hoc treatment court, unclear of how to move forward to regain their freedom and their lives.
Our resulting series, Justice Deferred, revealed a previously unreported practice in Outagamie County of issuing “stays” to pause jail sentences in lieu of substance abuse treatment or other forms of self-improvement. Through extensive legal research and interviews with experts, our stories shone light into the murky legal area in which this practice operates. Through data analysis and a statewide survey, our stories proved how uncommon such actions are within Wisconsin. The personal reflections of people like Christopher Kartsounes and Beau Jammes showed how devastating prolonged engagement with the criminal justice system can be.
Phoebe Petrovic joined Wisconsin Watch in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is leading creation of an investigative podcast examining police and prosecutorial misconduct in Wisconsin. She formerly served as a general assignment reporter at Wisconsin Public Radio through the Lee Ester News Fellowship and, prior to that, was an editorial radio intern at “Reveal” from the Center for Investigative Reporting. She also worked as a producer for NPR’s “Here & Now” and a reporter for WCPN ideastream, Northeast Ohio’s NPR member station. Petrovic earned a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Yale University, where she founded and led audio projects including Herald Audio, the first-ever audio section of an undergraduate publication, and “Small-Great Objects,” the first-ever podcast series installed at Yale University Art Gallery.