The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism increases the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists. Its work fosters an informed citizenry and strengthens democracy.
The Center is a member of the Trust Project, a global network of news organizations that has developed transparency standards to help news readers assess the quality and credibility of journalism.
Thomas Jefferson famously said, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
It is no secret that more than 200 years later, journalism and democracy are both in trouble. Since 2008, U.S. newsroom employment nationwide has plummeted by more than 50%. At least 77 newspapers in Wisconsin have closed their doors in the past 15 years.
And what happens when newspapers die? Researchers have actually measured the impact on democracy.
There’s less voting.
Fewer candidates run for office.
Voters don’t know who’s running for Congress — or what they stand for.
There’s more wasteful government spending and corruption.
There’s more pollution.
And political polarization increases.
At the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, we take the challenge to use journalism to bolster democracy seriously. Through our news arm Wisconsin Watch, we provide in-depth, fact-checked stories that help residents and officials make the best decisions on how to solve pressing problems facing Wisconsin and beyond.
We revealed a controversial sentencing practice by an Outagamie County judge that prolonged defendants’ involvement in the criminal justice system for months — even years — after their sentences should have ended.
We explored how misinformation was leading many health care workers in assisted living and nursing homes to refuse to protect themselves and the vulnerable people they care for by getting vaccinated.
And we showed how programs like the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Child Trust Fund Program would go a long way toward closing the massive wealth gap between white residents and people of color in Wisconsin. After our story was published, lawmakers introduced a bill to enact a baby-bond style program for the state of Wisconsin.
This type of in-depth journalism that strengthens democracy takes a lot of time and money. It is only possible because of the financial support of people like you.
Donate now and your donation will be doubled. Generous members of our Leadership Circle and Watchdog Club are pledging $40,000 to encourage you to match this amount by Dec. 31. Every dollar is matched and monthly donations are matched at their annual amounts.
Dee J. Hall, a co-founder of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, joined the staff as managing editor in June 2015. She is responsible for the Center’s daily news operations. She worked at the Wisconsin State Journal for 24 years as an editor and reporter focusing on projects and investigations.
A 1982 graduate of Indiana University’s journalism school, Hall served reporting internships at the weekly Lake County Star in Crown Point, Ind., The Gary (Ind.) Post-Tribune, The Louisville (Ky.) Times and The St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times. Prior to returning to her hometown of Madison in 1990, she was a reporter for eight years at The Arizona Republic newspaper in Phoenix, where she covered city government, schools and the environment. During her 35-year journalism career, Hall has won more than three dozen local, state and national awards for her work, including the 2001 State Journal investigation that uncovered a $4 million-a-year secret campaign machine operated by Wisconsin’s top legislative leaders.