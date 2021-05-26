One year ago, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service collaborated with fellow nonprofit newsrooms Wisconsin Watch and Outlier Media to launch News414, the free texting news service that offers essential information such as where to find food near you and what rights you have as a tenant during the pandemic.

Since then, we’ve communicated with over 1,000 texters regularly about issues that matter most to them. Today we’ll share our answers to two common questions we’ve received recently about food access and rent assistance.

To ask a question through News414, text “MKE” to 73224.

“How can I get food from a food pantry if I have transportation barriers?”

Friedens Food Pantries is delivering to people over 60 years old or with disabilities in the 53204, 53215 and 53224 ZIP codes. Deliveries go out monthly and contain two weeks’ worth of meals. Call 414-289-6030 to register for food delivery.

House of Peace, a food pantry operated by Capuchin Community Services located at 1702 W. Walnut St., allows people with transportation challenges to have someone pick up on their behalf. Packages contain enough food for three to five days, according to assistant director Linda Barnes.

“I don’t have reliable access to the internet. How can I apply for rent assistance?”

Both Community Advocates and the Social Development Commission administer rental assistance programs that provide tenants with emergency funds to pay rent and avoid being evicted.

Community Advocates has an online application for rent assistance, but if you or someone you know wants to apply but lacks reliable internet access, you can pick up a paper copy of the application at 728 N. James Lovell St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you need help filling out the application, call Community Advocates at 414-270-4646.

