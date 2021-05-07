Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
You can read all of our coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage by signing up for our Wisconsin COVID-19 Update newsletter, and please consider becoming a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
A new analysis estimates that COVID-19 has killed 6.9 million people worldwide, more than twice the reported toll of 3.2 million. That includes about 905,000 Americans — higher than the official estimate of 574,000, according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation analysis.
The analysis compared week-by-week excess death rates during the pandemic to expectations from seasonal trends in more typical years. The researchers accounted for a variety of factors that could shape the death rate during the pandemic.
Top Stories
New analysis finds global Covid death toll is double official estimates — STAT
Wisconsin health officials order fraction of vaccine doses — Associated Press
‘It is safe’: Should kids get vaccinated against COVID-19? Advocate Aurora doctors say ‘Yes’ — Kenosha News
Archdiocese files lawsuit over COVID-19 policy barring clergy from visits — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Report details how Wisconsin middle, high school students struggled through pandemic — Cap Times
What’s pushing record lumber prices and who in Wisconsin Is benefiting? — PBS Wisconsin
Remote work options likely to remain after pandemic, Madison experts say — Wisconsin State Journal
Milwaukee issues more than $200K in Covid fines; See the businesses cited for violations — Milwaukee Business Journal
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says COVID-19 restrictions will loosen May 14, with the goal of fully reopening the state on June 11 — Chicago Tribune
Homebound but still need a COVID shot? Here’s how to get vaccinated at home — Journal Times
Attorney: Laid off Rock Haven workers claim $550,000 in damage — Janesville Gazette
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Friday that 44.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least once vaccine dose, including 81.4% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 36.4% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 76.3% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks indoors and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as more contagious virus variants spread. On Friday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 588 new daily infections. The state also reported seven new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the full toll to 6,884.
WisContext offers this visualization:
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS and the federal government have partnered with Vaccine Finder to help Wisconsinites find vaccinations. Vaccinations are often by appointment, but providers are increasingly offering walk-in options. In addition, people seeking COVID-19 shots can text their ZIP code to 438829 to find nearby vaccine providers.
COVID-19 fact-checking
Not sure if something you heard about COVID-19 is true? FactCheck.org offers this page full of explainers — and debunking of common distortions — about the disease to help you sort out fact from fiction.
Resilient Wisconsin
People helping others and showing resilience during this time of anxiety. Send suggestions by tagging us on social media — @wisconsinwatch — or emailing us: tips@wisconsinwatch.org.
Madison Public Library to reopen Madison-area libraries May 24 — Madison365
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin COVID-19 Update may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.