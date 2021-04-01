Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
On Thursday, a day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask order — and halted his ability to impose new public health orders — the fallout from the high court decision continued. Elimination of the mask mandate will cost Wisconsin nearly $50 million a month in federal emergency food aid, affecting thousands of low-income Wisconsin residents. And some counties and cities in Wisconsin say they will not impose local mask orders, which have been shown to be an effective strategy for curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Top Stories
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Thursday that 75.7% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 31.1% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Thursday, the state DHS reported 517 new cases and three new deaths. The statewide death toll is now 6,625.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map.
Resilient Wisconsin
