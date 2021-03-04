Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
“Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who has described the massive stimulus package as unnecessary, said he plans to force a full reading of the 700 to 800 page document, which could take 10 hours,” Riley Vetterkind reports. “He said he also plans to work with his Republican colleagues to introduce a litany of amendments to the bill to force lengthy votes and more debate on the legislation, a procedure he called a ‘vote-a-rama.’”
“I’m going to lead the effort to resist it,” Johnson told 1310 WIBA radio.
Ron Johnson pledges to set up road blocks for $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill — Wisconsin State Journal
‘When will it end?’: How a changing virus is reshaping scientists’ views on COVID-19 — Reuters
DWD begins paying Pandemic Unemployment Insurance extension — WPR
CDC delays release of guidelines easing restrictions for vaccinated Americans — USA TODAY
COVID-19 vaccination for Dane County educators moved up to March 9 — Wisconsin State Journal
Kenosha hospitals, nursing facilities revise visitor policies — Kenosha News
Madison teachers hold ‘teach-out’ to protest district’s return to in-person learning — Wisconsin State Journal
Clearing the air: Answering commonly asked questions about the coronavirus vaccine — Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Two Eau Claire County National Guard COVID-19 testing sites closing soon —WEAU News
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Wednesday that 58.3% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 16.9% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain significantly below that of white residents. The disparity between Native Americans and white residents, however, has narrowed in recent weeks.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed.
DHS reported 12 new deaths and 677 new infections Thursday. WisContext offers this visualization of Wisconsin COVID-19 infections and deaths. Wisconsin’s seven-day average for daily infections was 522 on Thursday, hovering around levels from early July.
Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 death toll sits at 6,470.
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines.
Have vaccine questions? You can call the state’s hotline at 844-684-1064.
Christine’s Kitchens offers food entrepreneurs a pandemic lifeline — Cap Times
School meals have been free to all students during the pandemic. Some want to see that continue past COVID-19 — WPR
