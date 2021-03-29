The federal government in early 2021 sent nearly $387 million in emergency rental aid to Wisconsin — a portion of $25 billion Congress earmarked nationwide to stave off evictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tony Evers funnelled most of the state’s federal aid into the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program. These rental properties are seen in downtown Madison, Wis., on March 25, 2020. Credit: Will Cioci / Wisconsin Watch

El gobernador Tony Evers lanzó en febrero el programa Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA por sus siglas en inglés), que tiene como objetivo distribuir $322 millones en fondos de estímulo federal a inquilinos en apuros por el estado. Los residentes de Wisconsin que califiquen pueden recibir hasta un año de ayuda para pagar el alquiler o las facturas de servicios públicos actuales o atrasados.

Esto es lo que los inquilinos deben saber.

¿Quién es elegible?

Al menos una persona en un hogar debe cumplir con estos criterios:

  • Califica para desempleo o ha perdido ingresos, incurrió en costos significativos o experimentó dificultades financieras debido a la pandemia del COVID-19;
  • Muestra un riesgo de experimentar la falta de vivienda o la inestabilidad de la vivienda;
  • Tiene un ingreso familiar igual o inferior al 80% del ingreso medio de su condado. La compensación por desempleo cuenta como ingresos.
  • Es residente de Wisconsin pero no necesita ser ciudadano de los EE.UU.

¿Cuánta ayuda hay disponible?

WERA no tiene límite de asistencia financiera. Ofrece ayuda para pagar el alquiler o las facturas de servicios públicos actuales o pasados que datan del 13 de marzo de 2020. El programa ofrece hasta 12 meses de asistencia, más tres meses adicionales — si hay fondos disponibles y son necesarios para garantizar la estabilidad de la vivienda

¿Dónde solicito?

La Wisconsin Community Action Program Association (WISCAP, por sus siglas en inglés) coordina el programa a través de sus agencias miembros. La mayoría de las agencias ofrecen solicitudes en línea, pero algunas les piden a los solicitantes que envíen un correo electrónico solicitando una solicitud de WERA. Solicite a la agencia que atiende a su condado, como se describe a continuación:

WERA no cubre algunas comunidades más grandes, que administran sus propios programas financiados con fondos federales. Entre ellos se incluyen los condados de Brown, Dane, Milwaukee y Waukesha y las ciudades de Madison y Milwaukee. Aquí es donde pueden ir los inquilinos:

  • Newcap sirve al condado de Brown y se puede llamar al 800-242-7334.
  • Community Advocates sirve a los condados de Waukesha y Milwaukee y se puede conectar en línea o al 414-270-4646.
  • The Social Development Commission sirve a la ciudad de Milwaukee y se puede conectar en línea o al 414-906-2700.
  • Tenant Resource Center sirve a la ciudad de Madison y al condado de Dane. Se puede conectar en línea o al 608-257-0006.
Las propiedades de alquiler se ven en el centro de Madison, Wisconsin, el 25 de marzo de 2020. El año pasado los inquilinos de Wisconsin enfrentaron un déficit de alquiler estimado de $139 millones a $260 millones, según un análisis. Se ve un aviso de desalojo publicado en Milwaukee, Wisconsin, el 25 de marzo de 2020.

¿Cómo es el proceso de solicitar ayuda?

Las instrucciones varían de una agencia a otra. La mayoría de las agencias le pedirán que primero solicite al Programa de asistencia energética domiciliaria (WHEAP por sus siglas en inglés), cuya solicitud sirve como formulario de admisión para asistencia de alquiler. Las solicitudes pueden aceptarse por teléfono o correo electrónico. Los inquilinos y propietarios deben enviar y firmar un formulario de verificación de inquilino. Los propietarios también deben registrarse como proveedores en el sistema Home Energy Plus de Wisconsin para recibir el pago. Los inquilinos también deben proporcionar estos documentos:

  • Prueba de que el COVID-19 afectó los ingresos de su hogar;
  • Prueba de que su hogar durante el mes anterior no fue más del 80% del ingreso medio del condado, o los registros de impuestos del IRS de 2020;
  • Un contrato de arrendamiento, acuerdo o comprobante actual (como pagos con cheque) de que el solicitante reside en Wisconsin.

El personal de la agencia determina la elegibilidad y llamará, enviará un correo electrónico o enviará un mensaje de texto con las actualizaciones sobre su solicitud.

¿Cuánto tiempo se tarda en recibir un pago?

Según WISCAP, 10 días o menos.

¿Todavía puedo ser desalojado por mi arrendador mientras se procesa mi solicitud?

Una solicitud de WERA pendiente no puede detener legalmente un desalojo. Pero los propietarios deben estar de acuerdo en no iniciar un desalojo durante el período en el que están recibiendo los pagos de WERA, según WISCAP.

¿Estarán protegidos mis datos?

WISCAP dice que todos los datos de los clientes son confidenciales y nunca se comparten.

¿Qué pasa si soy indocumentado/a, no soy ciudadano/a o no tengo un número de Seguro Social?

Los fondos del WERA provienen del gobierno federal y el Congreso dejó la elegibilidad abierta a los no ciudadanos, incluidos aquellos que carecen de números de Seguro Social o son indocumentados. Ni los estados ni los gobiernos locales pueden imponer sus propias restricciones de inmigración en lugar del gobierno federal, según una hoja de datos del National Housing Law Project.

Los residentes de Wisconsin pueden solicitar WERA siempre que cumplan con los requisitos relacionados con los ingresos. Algunos documentos de admisión de WERA solicitan números de Seguro Social, pero los funcionarios del programa dicen que los solicitantes pueden dejar esa sección en blanco.

No se les preguntará a los solicitantes sobre su estatus migratorio en ningún momento durante el proceso.

Aceptar la asistencia para el alquiler no debería dañar la solicitud de un inmigrante de estatus legal bajo el concepto de “carga pública,” dicen los expertos legales.

¿Qué otros programas ayudan a los residentes indocumentados?

Algunos grupos comunitarios ofrecen apoyo adicional para inmigrantes indocumentados.

Grupos en el condado de Dane, por ejemplo, lanzaron el Consorcio Latinx para la Acción (LCA) Fondo de ayuda de emergencia para el COVID-19, que ayuda a los trabajadores latinos indocumentados y a las pequeñas empresas que son propiedad de inmigrantes.
Voces de la Frontera y Racine Interfaith Coalition distribuyen fondos para los trabajadores indocumentados afectados por el COVID-19 en Racine y por todo el estado.

