Wisconsin Watch is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that is primarily funded through grants from foundations and donations from individuals and corporations.

As a matter of policy, funders exercise no control over Wisconsin Watch’s editorial decisions, and all funders are publicly identified.



Foundations and institutions

Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation: $75,000

General support

Evjue Foundation & The Capital Times: $30,000

General support

Foundation to Promote Open Society, in cooperation with the Open Society Foundations: $200,000

General support

John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, NewsMatch: $25,000

Matching fund – general support

Joyce Foundation: $50,000 (Year 1 of 2)

General support

Peters Family Foundation: $4,000

General support

Vital Projects Fund: $20,000

Coverage of criminal justice issues

Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment, through the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication: $40,000 (Year 1 of 3) Produce investigative reports by students published on the Center’s website and distributed to media partners statewide and nationwide

Wisconsin Newspaper Association & WNA’s Foundation: $14,000

General support

Individual donors

Leadership Circle ($5000+)

Burke, Elaine

Watchdog Club ($1000+)

Bemis, Brynn and Ryan, Finn Bogdanich, Walt and Saul, Stephanie Cohen, Dr. Marcus and Sheila Custer, Corkey and Betty Eversden, Mark and Sara Fost, Norman and Schapiro, Irene Hall, Andrew and Dee J. Hands, John Lawrence and Kendrick-Hands, Karen Hands, Phil and Tricia Hasler, Dr. Philip and Janet Johnson, Barbara Lee, Dr. Douglas and Lee, Martha Meier, Bruce and Fearnside, Wendy Michaelis, Michael and Susan Record, Dick Schwartz, Sid Schwichtenberg, Kay and Baumann, Herman

Members (less than $1000)