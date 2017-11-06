WisconsinWeekly: New whistleblower law, doxxing of white supremacists, TripAdvisor’s removal of tourism warnings and more

New whistleblower law, doxxing of white supremacists, TripAdvisor’s removal of tourism warnings and more

Of note in this week’s roundup: The Washington Post reports on a bill named after Chris Kirkpatrick, a Veterans Administration whistleblower and psychologist who took his own life after he faced retaliation for reporting problems at the Tomah medical center.

Washington Post – Oct. 31, 2017

Washington Post columnist Joe Davidson: A law sparked by the suicide of a psychologist who was a whistleblower at the Veterans Administration hospital in Tomah promises to protect federal officials who report problems. It was sponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel – Oct. 30, 2017

In a historic deal, the Milwaukee beat out its suburb Oak Creek in a competition to sell water from Lake Michigan to the city of Waukesha, whose groundwater is tainted with radium. Earlier from the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism: As wells go deeper, radium levels rise in state tap water.

The Cap Times – Nov. 1, 2017

With new research into concussions, CTE and other degenerative brain diseases caused by repeated blows to the head, parents across Wisconsin are questioning whether the sport is worth the risk.

ProPublica – Oct. 30, 2017

ProPublica takes us inside the online, legally gray tactic known as doxxing, the publication of private or identifying information about an individual, typically with malicious intent. Among the cases examined: the August doxxing of Corey Klicko, a former Wisconsin leader for the Nationalist Socialist Movement.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel – Nov. 1, 2017

An investigation into TripAdvisor found that secret algorithms within the site withhold negative reviews of some resorts, including first-hand stories of blackouts, rapes and other injuries while visiting resorts in Mexico.