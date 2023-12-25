Reading Time: 6 minutes

Welcome to Wisconsin Watch’s Year in Review series. In this series, we’re looking back on Wisconsin Watch’s reporting and impact in 2023.

Throughout the week, you’ll be hearing directly from reporters and editors and get exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at our biggest investigations of the year, along with some sneak peeks at what we have planned for next year.

Here are Wisconsin Watch’s top 10 stories of the year.

Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, won the 8th Senate District special election on April 4, 2023, giving Republicans a two-thirds majority in the state Senate. The victory fanned speculation about Republican impeachment power under the Senate’s supermajority. He is shown at the State of the State address of Gov. Tony Evers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., on Jan. 22, 2019. (Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch)

After Janet Protasiewicz won the Wisconsin Supreme Court election in April, cementing a new liberal court majority, speculation of her possible impeachment was rampant.

To address impeachment speculations, statehouse bureau chief Matthew DeFour broke down why Wisconsin Republicans cannot simply remove a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

Park Falls, Wis., is home to a former paper mill that is now being used to mine cryptocurrency. Last year, SOS Limited leased the mill’s century-old brick office building and installed racks of computers to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. (Ben Meyer / WXPR)

Investigative reporters Jacob Resneck and Zhen Wang interviewed two Chinese tech workers who were fired from a former paper mill in Park Falls, Wis., that is now being used to mine cryptocurrency.

Lured by a Chinese company that recently built a cryptocurrency mine inside a former 19th century paper mill, the two skilled workers had come to the U.S. on a temporary business visa believing they had a long-term future helping a global firm establish a bitcoin mining operation in North America.

What they found were what they described as unsafe working conditions and possible skirting of immigration and labor laws.

A whistleblower has alleged that a gynecologic oncologist at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee endangered patients and drove up costs. The Aurora St. Luke’s building is seen here on March 16, 2023. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)

Dr. Scott A. Kamelle at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital exposed patients to unauthorized and unapproved and biological material implanted in their bodies and performed unnecessary surgeries to boost his and the hospital’s bottom lines, according to a whistleblower who also participated in a federal lawsuit against Kamelle and the hospital.

Reporter Phoebe Petrovic spoke with the physician along with seven other doctors who requested anonymity fearing professional retribution for speaking out. Together, the seven physicians recounted personal observations of Kamelle’s alleged practices, corroborating key aspects of the whistleblower’s allegations.

Shi Minglei, the wife of imprisoned Chinese human rights activist Cheng Yuan, fled to the United States in 2021 and now lives in Minnesota’s Twin Cities. She is calling for Brookfield-Wis.-based Milwaukee Tool to stop sourcing gloves made from forced prison labor in China. (Ariana Lindquist for Wisconsin Watch)

Zhen Wang’s investigation found evidence that prisoners in China’s central Hunan Province were forced to make Milwaukee Tool-branded work gloves for 90-plus hours a week, earning pennies each day. Milwaukee Tool’s supplier subcontracted work to the prison, two former prisoners said in separate interviews that Wang conducted in Mandarin. A self-identified salesperson of the supplier told Wang it manufactured the majority of Milwaukee Tool’s work gloves. And regulatory filings confirmed the company was contracted to manufacture gloves for a subsidiary of Milwaukee Tool’s parent company.

Milwaukee Tool representatives said the company has not found evidence of forced labor within its supply chain, but they did not answer specific questions from Wisconsin Watch. Wang has since reported that Walmart removed Milwaukee Tool work gloves from its third-party platform and blocked future sales due to the forced labor allegations. Meanwhile, the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China cited the Wisconsin Watch investigation in July while launching an investigation into Milwaukee Tool’s supply chain practices.

This investigation won top honors in the national 2023 Nonprofit News Awards, recognized in the Best Investigative Journalism category – Medium division.

Wisconsin state Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, supported a proposal to spend about $960,000 over two years to create a five-person resource team to help local governments identify and apply for federal and state grants. “This is a small amount of state money that can help local units of government access large amounts of federal funds,” he said before the Republican-controlled committee rejected the proposal along party lines. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)

Many of Wisconsin’s local governments lack staff capacity to track, apply for and manage grants that could fund infrastructure like upgrading drinking water systems or purchasing electric buses.

Republican lawmakers rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ $960,000 proposal to address that issue, leaving it out of the two-year budget that Evers signed in July. Reporter Bennet Goldstein broke down how this affects small communities in Wisconsin.

Lisa Doerr is a former horse breeder who grows forage on her 80-acre property in the Polk County, Wis., town of Laketown. She chaired an advisory group that shaped ordinances to regulate large farms in several northwest Wisconsin municipalities. One town later rescinded its ordinance. She is shown on her property on April 29, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)

After a developer began eyeing rural northwest Wisconsin for a large swine farm, five small towns enacted ordinances aimed at curbing environmental and health impacts.

Then, the state’s biggest business and agricultural interest groups fought back. They engaged disaffected residents. Some locals sued. Others ran for political office. New leaders in one Polk County town rescinded regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.

Reporter Bennet Goldstein interviewed residents in northwest Wisconsin about the impact of these CAFOs and how they planned to fight back.

Talib Akbar speaks during an Oct. 10, 2023, protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. WISDOM, a statewide faith-based social justice organization, organized the protest. WISDOM and partner organizations called on the short-staffed Wisconsin Department of Corrections to lift restrictions on prisoner movement, reduce the prison population and invest in community-based programs that aid prisoner rehabilitation. (Meryl Hubbard / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch reporter and New York Times investigations fellow Mario Koran provided an update in October over ongoing prison restrictions in Wisconsin that he first reported about in August.

Stanley Correctional Institution — a medium-security prison in Chippewa County — has restricted prisoner movement for the past year. Department of Corrections officials previously said only Waupun and Green Bay correctional institutions were on “modified movement” for prisoners — restrictions many refer to as lockdowns.

Additionally, Wisconsin prison officials publicly acknowledged that severe staffing vacancies are hindering efforts to lift restrictions on prisoner movement. That’s after officials initially denied a link between vacancies and the restrictions.

Taxpayer-funded vouchers make eligible families better able to afford a private school education, but students who are LGBTQ+ or have disabilities lose rights they would have in the public school system. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin is considered the birthplace of the “school choice” movement. Today 32 schools — including at least one with an anti-LGBTQ+ stance — have their entire student bodies on publicly funded vouchers.

Reporter Phoebe Petrovic reviewed public materials for about one-third of the state’s voucher schools and found that nearly half had policies or statements that appeared to discriminate against students who are LGBTQ+ or have disabilities.

State law prohibits public schools from discriminating against students on the basis of sex, sexual orientation or disability, but it does not extend the same protections to private schools — even those receiving public funds.

Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski was responsible for determining the discipline his officers received, sometimes reducing the punishment recommended by his captain. (Gary C. Klein / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

In a joint investigation with The Sheboygan Press, Phoebe Petrovic uncovered a long-secret series of internal probes at the Sheboygan Police Department that found a sprawling sexual harassment scandal involving 1 out of every 5 officers in the department. The reporting found female officers were treated more harshly than male colleagues participating in the same behavior and that the human resources director and the head of the city’s Police and Fire Commission were largely left in the dark about the allegations.

The stories prompted the resignation of the most egregious offending officer two days after the story broke, an anti-abuse group called for accountability, community members voiced their anger, and city officials vowed to better respond to and prevent such misconduct.

Adam Gibbs, a visiting fellow of the Opportunity Solutions Project, the lobbying arm of the Foundation for Government Accountability, testifies at one of three separate April 12, 2023, committee hearings for bills that would restrict state benefits for unemployed and low income residents. He previously worked for several lawmakers, most recently as the communications director for state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. (Screenshot via WisconsinEye)

Jacob Resneck investigated how a group funded by deep-pocketed GOP donors is pushing to make it harder to vote and to receive unemployment insurance and Medicaid.

The Florida-based Foundation for Government Accountability and its lobbying arm, the Opportunity Solutions Project, have courted Republican lawmakers across the country, including in Wisconsin, to enact more barriers to voting and accessing social programs.

Top donors to the organization include wealthy Wisconsin-based conservative groups such as the Bradley Foundation and Ed Uihlein Family Foundation.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. *** Also, the code below will NOT copy the featured image on the page. You are welcome to download the main image as a separate element for publication with this story. *** You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

Editing material is prohibited, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and in-house style (for example, using “Waunakee, Wis.” instead of “Waunakee” or changing “yesterday” to “last week”)

Other than minor cosmetic and font changes, you may not change the structural appearance or visual format of a story.

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram), and ensure that the original featured image associated with the story is visible on the social media post.

Don’t sell the story or any part of it — it may not be marketed as a product.

Don’t extract, store or resell Wisconsin Watch content as a database.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. *** Also, the code below will NOT copy the featured image on the page. You are welcome to download the main image as a separate element for publication with this story. *** You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Coburn Dukehart, associate director, at cdukehart@wisconsinwatch.org Top 10 Wisconsin Watch stories of 2023 <h1>Top 10 Wisconsin Watch stories of 2023</h1> <p class="byline">by Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />December 25, 2023</p> <p><em>Welcome to Wisconsin Watch's <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/tag/year-in-review-2023/"><strong>Year in Review</strong> </a>series. In this series, we're looking back on Wisconsin Watch's reporting and impact in 2023. </em></p> <p><em>Throughout the week, you'll be hearing directly from reporters and editors and get exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at our biggest investigations of the year, along with some sneak peeks at what we have planned for next year.</em></p> <p>Here are Wisconsin Watch's top 10 stories of the year. </p> <h2 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/04/can-republicans-impeach-janet-protasiewicz-wisconsin-supreme-court/">1. Republicans can’t simply remove a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice</a></strong></h2> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Knodl-2-782x521.jpg" alt="Rep. Daniel Knodl is seen at the Wisconsin State Capitol." class="wp-image-1278249" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, won the 8th Senate District special election on April 4, 2023, giving Republicans a two-thirds majority in the state Senate. The victory fanned speculation about Republican impeachment power under the Senate’s supermajority. He is shown at the State of the State address of Gov. Tony Evers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., on Jan. 22, 2019. (Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p>After Janet Protasiewicz won the Wisconsin Supreme Court election in April, cementing a new liberal court majority, speculation of her possible impeachment was rampant.</p> <p>To address impeachment speculations, statehouse bureau chief Matthew DeFour broke down why Wisconsin Republicans cannot simply remove a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. </p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <div style="height:0px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/01/crypto-mine-in-park-falls-wisconsin-creates-controversy-at-former-paper-mill/">2. In rural Wisconsin, former employees lift curtain on troubled crypto mine</a></strong></h2> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/09_papermill_exterior_02-copy-782x479.jpg" alt="The exterior of a former paper mill in Park Falls, Wisconsin." class="wp-image-1275578" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Park Falls, Wis., is home to a former paper mill that is now being used to mine cryptocurrency. Last year, SOS Limited leased the mill’s century-old brick office building and installed racks of computers to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. (Ben Meyer / WXPR)</figcaption></figure> <p>Investigative reporters Jacob Resneck and Zhen Wang interviewed two Chinese tech workers who were fired from a former paper mill in Park Falls, Wis., that is now being used to mine cryptocurrency. </p> <p>Lured by a Chinese company that recently built a cryptocurrency mine inside a former 19th century paper mill, the two skilled workers had come to the U.S. on a temporary business visa believing they had a long-term future helping a global firm establish a bitcoin mining operation in North America.</p> <p>What they found were what they described as unsafe working conditions and possible skirting of immigration and labor laws. </p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <div style="height:0px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/04/whistleblower-milwaukee-doctor-scott-kamelle-unneeded-surgeries/">3. Whistleblower claims Milwaukee doctor performed unneeded surgeries</a></strong></h2> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/04/whistleblower-milwaukee-doctor-scott-kamelle-unneeded-surgeries/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/aurora_st_lukes_03-782x521.jpg" alt="The outside of Aurora St. Luke's Hospital." class="wp-image-1278401" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">A whistleblower has alleged that a gynecologic oncologist at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee endangered patients and drove up costs. The Aurora St. Luke’s building is seen here on March 16, 2023. (Jonmaesha Beltran / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p>Dr. Scott A. Kamelle at Aurora St. Luke's Hospital exposed patients to unauthorized and unapproved and biological material implanted in their bodies and performed unnecessary surgeries to boost his and the hospital's bottom lines, according to a whistleblower who also participated in a federal lawsuit against Kamelle and the hospital.</p> <p>Reporter Phoebe Petrovic spoke with the physician along with seven other doctors who requested anonymity fearing professional retribution for speaking out. Together, the seven physicians recounted personal observations of Kamelle’s alleged practices, corroborating key aspects of the whistleblower’s allegations.</p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <div style="height:0px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/milwaukee-tool-gloves-chinese-prisoners/">4. Chinese prisoners: We were forced to make Milwaukee Tool gloves for cents each day</a></strong></h2> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/milwaukee-tool-gloves-chinese-prisoners/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Shi_Minglei_interior-782x521.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1278757" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Shi Minglei, the wife of imprisoned Chinese human rights activist Cheng Yuan, fled to the United States in 2021 and now lives in Minnesota’s Twin Cities. She is calling for Brookfield-Wis.-based Milwaukee Tool to stop sourcing gloves made from forced prison labor in China. (Ariana Lindquist for Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p>Zhen Wang’s investigation found evidence that prisoners in China’s central Hunan Province were forced to make Milwaukee Tool-branded work gloves for 90-plus hours a week, earning pennies each day. Milwaukee Tool’s supplier subcontracted work to the prison, two former prisoners said in separate interviews that Wang conducted in Mandarin. A self-identified salesperson of the supplier told Wang it manufactured the majority of Milwaukee Tool’s work gloves. And regulatory filings confirmed the company was contracted to manufacture gloves for a subsidiary of Milwaukee Tool’s parent company.</p> <p>Milwaukee Tool representatives said the company has not found evidence of forced labor within its supply chain, but they did not answer specific questions from Wisconsin Watch. Wang has since reported that <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/07/walmart-pulls-milwaukee-tool-gloves-allegedly-made-by-chinese-prisoners/">Walmart removed Milwaukee Tool work gloves from its third-party platform</a> and blocked future sales due to the forced labor allegations. Meanwhile, the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China cited the Wisconsin Watch investigation in July while launching an investigation into Milwaukee Tool’s supply chain practices.</p> <p>This investigation won top honors in the national 2023 Nonprofit News Awards, <a href="https://inn.org/about/our-work/nonprofit-news-awards/2023-winners/">recognized in the Best Investigative Journalism category – Medium division</a>.</p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <div style="height:0px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/07/republican-lawmakers-reject-proposal-to-help-wisconsin-communities-access-federal-grant-programs/">5. Republican lawmakers reject proposal to help Wisconsin communities access federal grant programs</a></strong></h2> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/07/republican-lawmakers-reject-proposal-to-help-wisconsin-communities-access-federal-grant-programs/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Goyke01-782x521.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1280510" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Wisconsin state Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, supported a proposal to spend about $960,000 over two years to create a five-person resource team to help local governments identify and apply for federal and state grants. “This is a small amount of state money that can help local units of government access large amounts of federal funds,” he said before the Republican-controlled committee rejected the proposal along party lines. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch) </figcaption></figure> <p>Many of Wisconsin’s local governments lack staff capacity to track, apply for and manage grants that could fund infrastructure like upgrading drinking water systems or purchasing electric buses.</p> <p>Republican lawmakers rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ $960,000 proposal to address that issue, leaving it out of the two-year budget that Evers signed in July. Reporter Bennet Goldstein broke down how this affects small communities in Wisconsin.</p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <div style="height:0px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/07/wisconsin-towns-big-farms-local-control-cafo-regulations/">6. Wisconsin towns brace for next fight on local control over large farms</a></strong></h2> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/07/wisconsin-towns-big-farms-local-control-cafo-regulations/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Doerr-1-782x521.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1280448" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Lisa Doerr is a former horse breeder who grows forage on her 80-acre property in the Polk County, Wis., town of Laketown. She chaired an advisory group that shaped ordinances to regulate large farms in several northwest Wisconsin municipalities. One town later rescinded its ordinance. She is shown on her property on April 29, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p>After a developer began eyeing rural northwest Wisconsin for a large swine farm, five small towns enacted ordinances aimed at curbing environmental and health impacts.</p> <p>Then, the state’s biggest business and agricultural interest groups fought back. They engaged disaffected residents. Some locals sued. Others ran for political office. New leaders in one Polk County town rescinded regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.</p> <p>Reporter Bennet Goldstein interviewed residents in northwest Wisconsin about the impact of these CAFOs and how they planned to fight back.</p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <div style="height:0px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/10/waupun-correctional-institution-lockdown-prisoner-restrictions/">7. Second prisoner dies during Waupun Correctional Institution lockdown; restrictions linger at two additional prisons</a></strong></h2> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/10/waupun-correctional-institution-lockdown-prisoner-restrictions/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Lockdowns-782x521.jpg" alt="Former prisoner Talib Akbar speaks at a protest as others hold signs behind him." class="wp-image-1283072" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Talib Akbar speaks during an Oct. 10, 2023, protest at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. WISDOM, a statewide faith-based social justice organization, organized the protest. WISDOM and partner organizations called on the short-staffed Wisconsin Department of Corrections to lift restrictions on prisoner movement, reduce the prison population and invest in community-based programs that aid prisoner rehabilitation. (Meryl Hubbard / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p>Wisconsin Watch reporter and New York Times investigations fellow Mario Koran provided an update in October over ongoing prison restrictions in Wisconsin that he <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/08/waupun-correctional-institution-nightmare-lockdown/">first reported about in August</a>. </p> <p>Stanley Correctional Institution — a medium-security prison in Chippewa County — has restricted prisoner movement for the past year. Department of Corrections officials previously said only Waupun and Green Bay correctional institutions were on “modified movement” for prisoners — restrictions many refer to as lockdowns.</p> <p>Additionally, Wisconsin prison officials publicly acknowledged that severe staffing vacancies are hindering efforts to lift restrictions on prisoner movement. That’s after officials initially denied a link between vacancies and the restrictions.</p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <div style="height:0px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/wisconsin-voucher-schools-discrimination-lgbtq-disabilities/">8. False choice: Wisconsin taxpayers support schools that can discriminate </a></strong></h2> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/wisconsin-voucher-schools-discrimination-lgbtq-disabilities/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/VOUCHER-782x587.png" alt="" class="wp-image-1278802" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Taxpayer-funded vouchers make eligible families better able to afford a private school education, but students who are LGBTQ+ or have disabilities lose rights they would have in the public school system. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p>Wisconsin is considered the birthplace of the “school choice” movement. Today 32 schools — including at least one with an anti-LGBTQ+ stance — have their entire student bodies on publicly funded vouchers.</p> <p>Reporter Phoebe Petrovic reviewed public materials for about one-third of the state’s voucher schools and found that nearly half had policies or statements that appeared to discriminate against students who are LGBTQ+ or have disabilities.</p> <p>State law prohibits public schools from discriminating against students on the basis of sex, sexual orientation or disability, but it does not extend the same protections to private schools — even those receiving public funds.</p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <div style="height:0px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/02/sexual-harassment-scandal-sheboygan-police-department/">9. Widespread sexual harassment draws discipline, resignations in Wisconsin police department</a></strong></h2> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/02/sexual-harassment-scandal-sheboygan-police-department/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Domagalski_city_council-782x638.jpg" alt="A police officer addresses a crowd." class="wp-image-1276469" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski was responsible for determining the discipline his officers received, sometimes reducing the punishment recommended by his captain. (Gary C. Klein / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)</figcaption></figure> <p>In a joint investigation with The Sheboygan Press, Phoebe Petrovic uncovered a long-secret series of internal probes at the Sheboygan Police Department that found a sprawling sexual harassment scandal involving 1 out of every 5 officers in the department. The reporting found female officers were treated more harshly than male colleagues participating in the same behavior and that the human resources director and the head of the city’s Police and Fire Commission were largely left in the dark about the allegations.</p> <p>The stories prompted the resignation of the most egregious offending officer two days after the story broke, an anti-abuse group called for accountability, community members voiced their anger, and city officials vowed to better respond to and prevent such misconduct.</p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <div style="height:0px" aria-hidden="true" class="wp-block-spacer"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/07/wisconsin-billionaires-effort-shrink-social-safety-net/">10. Wisconsin billionaires quietly bankroll effort to shrink state’s social safety net</a></strong></h2> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/07/wisconsin-billionaires-effort-shrink-social-safety-net/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Adam_Gibbs-782x450.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1280584" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Adam Gibbs, a visiting fellow of the Opportunity Solutions Project, the lobbying arm of the Foundation for Government Accountability, testifies at one of three separate April 12, 2023, committee hearings for bills that would restrict state benefits for unemployed and low income residents. He previously worked for several lawmakers, most recently as the communications director for state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg. (Screenshot via WisconsinEye)</figcaption></figure> <p>Jacob Resneck investigated how a group funded by deep-pocketed GOP donors is pushing to make it harder to vote and to receive unemployment insurance and Medicaid.</p> <p>The Florida-based Foundation for Government Accountability and its lobbying arm, the Opportunity Solutions Project, have courted Republican lawmakers across the country, including in Wisconsin, to enact more barriers to voting and accessing social programs.</p> <p>Top donors to the organization include wealthy Wisconsin-based conservative groups such as the Bradley Foundation and Ed Uihlein Family Foundation.</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/12/top-10-wisconsin-watch-stories-of-2023/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1284753&ga4=G-D2S69Y9TDB" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard