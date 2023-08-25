Wisconsin Weekly is a roundup of the week’s top headlines from around the state by Wisconsin Watch and other trusted news outlets.
- Republicans press new justice to recuse from redistricting case
- Moms for Liberty is growing in Wisconsin and looking to shift the education landscape
- Staffing shortages at Waupun prison lead to long lockdowns and deplorable conditions
- How the pandemic and preschool expulsions are sapping teacher mental health
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.
Supreme Court
Wisconsin Republicans ask newly elected liberal justice not to hear redistricting case
The Associated Press — Aug. 23, 2023
Republicans say Justice Janet Protasiewicz should recuse herself from challenges to the state’s Republican gerrymandered legislative districts because she called the maps “rigged” during the April election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said if she doesn’t recuse he would pursue impeachment.
Read more: Wisconsin Watch previously reported that a violation of judicial ethics is not an impeachable offense in Wisconsin. The Legislature can remove a justice who commits an ethics violation through the address process, which requires a two-thirds vote of the Assembly, rather than a simple majority.
Wisconsin Republicans grill judicial commissioners with a focus on high court’s new liberal majority
The Associated Press — Aug. 23, 2023
The commission that handles judicial ethics complaints could play an important role in determining whether Protasiewicz committed an ethical violation by calling legislative maps “rigged” and expressing her support for abortion rights during the campaign.
Politics
Moms for Liberty is growing in Wisconsin as critics call them extremists
Wisconsin Watch — Aug. 23, 2023
A group known for bringing conservative culture war grievances to local school boards has expanded to 11 counties in Wisconsin. Members told Wisconsin Watch’s Rachel Hale why their movement is growing, which books they want to ban from Wisconsin school libraries and how they plan to influence the 2025 state superintendent race.
In competing events, Trump and his 8 challengers offer split-screen view of GOP’s future
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — Aug. 24, 2023
Milwaukee hosted the first Republican presidential debate of 2024 with eight candidates. Frontrunner Donald Trump didn’t participate.
More: Photos from the debate by Wisconsin Watch photographer Drake White-Bergey.
Corrections
Inside Waupun Correctional Institution’s ‘nightmare’ lockdown
The New York Times/Wisconsin Watch — Aug. 19, 2023
Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran, participating in a New York Times fellowship program this year, reports on deplorable conditions at a Wisconsin prison likely caused by staffing shortages. The governor and Legislature in the latest state budget agreed to significant raises for prison guards.
Education
Teachers’ mental health is linked to preschool expulsions. Here’s why.
Appleton Post Crescent/Green Bay Press Gazette — Aug. 22, 2023
The pandemic resulted in more preschool-aged children behaving like 2-year-olds, which is particularly concerning when studies have found preschool expulsions are five times more likely than K-12 expulsions. All that adds up to more stress for teachers who are expected to educate more children who aren’t ready for school.
Read more: Wisconsin preschoolers are 5 times more likely to be expelled than K-12 students. Here’s why.
Police
Trust us? Wisconsin AG refuses to release list of all law enforcement officers in state, dismaying experts
The Badger Project — Aug. 15, 2023
The Wisconsin Department of Justice won’t release names of current law enforcement in Wisconsin, citing family safety and undercover agent protection. They do release the names of officers who have been decertified, disciplined or quit during an investigation.