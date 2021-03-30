Credit: Claire DeRosa / Wisconsin Watch

As Wisconsin and the nation race to get shots into arms to stem the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced that all state residents ages 16 and older will be eligible for vaccinations beginning Monday. The announcement speeds up an earlier timetable to open up eligibility by nearly a month. Meanwhile, many states including Wisconsin are seeing an uptick in cases due to the pandemic. And experts are warning that new variants spreading across the country could mute the impact of vaccinations. 

Top Stories

Lisa Xiong, a staff member at The Hmong Institute, gets her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Life Center in Madison, Wis. on March 9, 2021. “It wasn’t as bad as I thought,” she said after Laurel Losenegger, a volunteer nurse with the Benevolent Specialists Project, delivered the shot. Credit: Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin residents 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Wisconsin’s vaccine rollout has scored well. Experts say mass sites, clear messages can help in next phase WPR

‘Conversations we need to be having’: Panel discusses vaccine and the Black community Channel 3000

With vaccines rolling out but variants rising, we’re at ‘a critical juncture’ in COVID-19 pandemic Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Assembly Republicans want Tony Evers to spend $500 million of stimulus on broadband; $1 billion on property tax relief Wisconsin State Journal

DHS: 7 new pharmacy partners to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in WI Fox6 

Quotable

“We are at a critical juncture in this pandemic, where there is a lot to be optimistic about, but at the same time the planets are aligning on some very dangerous risks.”

Mark Cameron, infectious disease researcher at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Data to note

Click on the image above to see Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccine data, which is updated daily.

Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Tuesday that 75% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 29.7% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.   

Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Tuesday, the state DHS reported 588 new cases and 11 new deaths. The statewide death toll is now 6,612. 

WisContext offers this visualization. 

Find a vaccine site near you

DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map

Resilient Wisconsin

‘I’ve just seen God in so many ways’: Wisconsinites share how their faith has changed one year into the COVID-19 pandemic Wisconsin Rapids Tribune

