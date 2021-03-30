Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
As Wisconsin and the nation race to get shots into arms to stem the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced that all state residents ages 16 and older will be eligible for vaccinations beginning Monday. The announcement speeds up an earlier timetable to open up eligibility by nearly a month. Meanwhile, many states including Wisconsin are seeing an uptick in cases due to the pandemic. And experts are warning that new variants spreading across the country could mute the impact of vaccinations.
Top Stories
Wisconsin residents 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting Monday — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin’s vaccine rollout has scored well. Experts say mass sites, clear messages can help in next phase — WPR
‘Conversations we need to be having’: Panel discusses vaccine and the Black community — Channel 3000
With vaccines rolling out but variants rising, we’re at ‘a critical juncture’ in COVID-19 pandemic — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Assembly Republicans want Tony Evers to spend $500 million of stimulus on broadband; $1 billion on property tax relief — Wisconsin State Journal
DHS: 7 new pharmacy partners to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in WI — Fox6
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Tuesday that 75% of Wisconsinites ages 65 and older have gotten at least one dose — as have 29.7% of the state’s overall population. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed. On Tuesday, the state DHS reported 588 new cases and 11 new deaths. The statewide death toll is now 6,612.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map.
Resilient Wisconsin
‘I’ve just seen God in so many ways’: Wisconsinites share how their faith has changed one year into the COVID-19 pandemic — Wisconsin Rapids Tribune
