Reading Time: < 1 minute

Act 10: The 2011 law signed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker that limited collective bargaining for non-public safety public employees to inflationary wage increases. Previously employees could bargain over benefits, working conditions and higher wages. The law also required affected employee unions to hold annual recertification votes in which a majority of all members must agree to retain their union. It also required certain public employees to pay higher pension and health insurance premiums.

Living wage ordinance: Before 2018, some Wisconsin cities set minimum base wages above the state and federal minimum wage for public employees and contractors’ employees. Republican lawmakers adopted 2017 Act 327, which preempted local governments from setting such wage floors. Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle had previously signed a law blocking local governments from setting their own minimum wage above the state level, but it exempted local public employee living wage ordinances.

Prevailing wage: Wisconsin, beginning in 1931, required state contractors, like a road construction company, to pay workers the average wage in a given area for similar workers. The Republican-authored 2017-19 state budget repealed the state’s prevailing wage law. Federal prevailing wage floors remain in place for certain federally funded projects.

“Right-to-work” laws: In 2015, Wisconsin became the 25th state to adopt legislation that allows private sector workers to decide whether to pay union dues. Under federal law, unions must represent all employees in a workplace. As a result, “right-to-work” laws allow employees to receive the benefits of negotiated contracts and union representation in employment disputes without having to pay.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Glossary of terms related to Wisconsin unions <h1>Glossary of terms related to Wisconsin unions</h1> <p class="byline">by Jacob Resneck / Wisconsin Watch, WisconsinWatch.org <br />October 6, 2022</p> <p><a href="https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2011/related/proposals/jr1_ab11"><strong>Act 10:</strong></a> The 2011 law signed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker that limited collective bargaining for non-public safety public employees to inflationary wage increases. Previously employees could bargain over benefits, working conditions and higher wages. The law also required affected employee unions to hold annual recertification votes in which a majority of all members must agree to retain their union. It also required certain public employees to pay higher pension and health insurance premiums.</p> <p><a href="https://www.cityofmadison.com/finance/purchasing/vendor-resources/living-wage"><strong>Living wage ordinance:</strong></a> Before 2018, some Wisconsin cities set minimum base wages above the state and federal minimum wage for public employees and contractors’ employees. Republican lawmakers adopted <a href="https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2017/related/proposals/ab748">2017 Act 327</a>, which preempted local governments from setting such wage floors. Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle had previously signed a law blocking local governments from setting their own minimum wage above the state level, but it exempted local public employee living wage ordinances.</p> <p><a href="https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/foreign-labor/wages#:~:text=The%20prevailing%20wage%20rate%20is,the%20area%20of%20intended%20employment."><strong>Prevailing wage:</strong></a> Wisconsin, <a href="https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/dwd/history/">beginning in 1931</a>, required state contractors, like a road construction company, to pay workers the average wage in a given area for similar workers. <a href="https://dwd.wisconsin.gov/er/laborstandards/prevailingwage/#:~:text=The%202017%20%2D%202019%20state%20budget,Davis%2DBacon%20Act%2C%2040%20U.S.C.">The Republican-authored 2017-19 state budget</a> repealed the state’s prevailing wage law. <a href="https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/government-contracts/construction">Federal prevailing wage floors</a> remain in place for certain federally funded projects.</p> <p><a href="https://www.ncsl.org/research/labor-and-employment/right-to-work-laws-and-bills.aspx"><strong>“Right-to-work” laws</strong>:</a> In 2015, <a href="https://www.illinoispolicy.org/wisconsin-becomes-25th-right-to-work-state/#:~:text=Wisconsin%20Gov.,worker%20freedoms%20and%20individual%20choice.">Wisconsin became the 25th state</a> to adopt legislation that allows private sector workers to decide whether to pay union dues. <a href="https://www.nlrb.gov/about-nlrb/rights-we-protect/the-law/employees/right-to-fair-representation#:~:text=You%20have%20a%20right%20to,good%20faith%2C%20and%20without%20discrimination.">Under federal law</a>, unions must represent all employees in a workplace. As a result, “right-to-work” laws allow employees to receive the benefits of negotiated contracts and union representation in employment disputes without having to pay.</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/10/glossary-of-terms-related-to-wisconsin-unions/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">WisconsinWatch.org</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1271668&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>