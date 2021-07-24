Reading Time: < 1 minute

Madeline Fuerstenberg / Wisconsin Watch and WPR

mfuerstenberg@wisconsinwatch.org

Madeline Fuerstenberg joined Wisconsin Watch in June 2021. She recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a bachelors degree in journalism. Throughout her career, she has interned with The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, served as editor-in-chief of UW-Eau Claire's student-run newspaper, The Spectator, wrote for The Chippewa Valley Post and interned with WQOW News 18. Her work includes international coverage of Holocaust research in Lithuania. Fuerstenberg has been awarded two Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards. She is the recipient of the 2020 Ann Devroy Fellowship, which includes a short internship with the Washington Post that she will complete in the fall. Fuerstenberg is based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and her journalistic areas of interest include politics and racial justice.