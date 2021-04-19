Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues, and we always provide our news for free.
David Wahlberg of the Wisconsin State Journal reports that some Wisconsin counties have high vaccination rates — including Bayfield, Dane and Door — where more than half of the population is vaccinated. But in other counties, including Clark, Rusk and Taylor, the rate is half as much. Writes Wahlberg: “Access to vaccine, demographics, hesitancy about injections and political beliefs contribute to the differences, experts say. As health officials strive to vaccinate roughly 80% of the population for ‘herd immunity’ to protect against outbreaks and enable a return to normal life, places with low vaccination rates could become a concern for everyone.”
Top Stories
Geographic gaps in COVID-19 vaccination taking shape in Wisconsin — Wisconsin State Journal
Half of US adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot — Associated Press
Thousands of Alliant Energy Center vaccination appointments still available this week, PHMDC says — Channel 3000
Racine man remembers nearly dying from polio in 1951. Now, he couldn’t wait to get a COVID vaccine — Journal Times
FAFSA completion rate drops 32%, raising fears that high school seniors are not on the path to college — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Access to 4K remains high In Wisconsin, but pandemic hit enrollment hard — WPR
Next wave of MPS students return to the classroom, district assures no issues anticipated with transportation — TMJ4 News
‘It’s complicated’: Packers, rest of NFL face COVID-19 evaluation challenges in making draft decisions — Wisconsin State Journal
Wisconsin health leaders fear the UK variant coming in from Michigan or Minnesota. But there’s a looming threat in Illinois. — Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
City of Beloit reopens playgrounds — Beloit Daily News
Demand for school meals in Wisconsin plummets during pandemic — Wisconsin State Journal
Quotable
Data to note
Here’s a look at the Department of Health Services’ vaccine dashboard, which showed Monday that 40.2% of Wisconsinites have received at least once vaccine dose, including 79.5% of those ages 65 and older. Meanwhile, 27.7% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, including 71.9% of those older than 65. Racial disparities persist in distributing vaccines. The shares of Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to receive a dose remain below that of white residents.
Public health officials continue to urge Wisconsinites to wear masks and practice physical distancing until vaccinations are more widely distributed — particularly as more contagious virus variants spread. On Monday, the state DHS reported a seven-day average of 731 new cases. The state also reported one new COVID-19 death, pushing the full toll to 6,710.
WisContext offers this visualization.
Find a vaccine site near you
DHS has this interactive map of vaccine providers across Wisconsin. Vaccinations are generally by appointment only and it may take time to schedule appointments with providers due to limited supplies of vaccines. Curious about how well your county is doing on vaccinations? The Washington Post created this searchable map.
Resilient Wisconsin
Alliant vaccinators find giving shots a ‘happy,’ ‘hopeful’ experience — Cap Times
Portage summer school expands to six weeks, adds electives to help students catch up — Portage Daily Register
