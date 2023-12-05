Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

Line 5 carries oil and and natural gas liquids from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario, serving oil refineries in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario and Quebec, according to Enbridge, the owner.

The natural gas liquids carried by the pipeline are refined and supply 55% of Michigan’s statewide propane needs, the Canadian company says.

The most recent estimate by the Michigan Public Service Commission, in 2020, said one production facility, Rapid River, receives all of its natural gas liquids from Line 5 and provides 87.6% of the Upper Peninsula’s propane demand.

On Dec. 1, 2023, Enbridge won commission approval to build a tunnel underneath the Straits of Mackinac to replace part of Line 5.

In Wisconsin Line 5 crosses through 12 miles of the Bad River Reservation of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Enbridge is proposing a relocation around the reservation within Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties.



