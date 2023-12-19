Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

Schools must offer fat-free and/or low-fat (1%) unflavored milk as part of school breakfasts and lunches and have the option to offer flavored versions of those beverages, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

USDA regulations in 2012 prohibited whole milk from being served in the programs.

The regulations were to “enhance the diet and health of school children, and help mitigate the childhood obesity trend.”

The U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 13, 2023, approved a bill that would allow schools to serve whole, reduced-fat, low-fat and fat-free flavored and unflavored milk.

There appears to be little consensus among health experts on the health risks of whole milk, KFF Health News reported.

Wisconsin is the second-largest milk-producing state, behind California.



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

U.S. Department of Agriculture: Milk

NMPF: USDA Releases Final Nutrition Standards for School Meals

federalregister.gov: Nutrition Standards in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs

Abigail Spanberger: U.S. House Passes Spanberger-Backed Bill to Allow Whole Milk in School Cafeterias

U.S. Congress: H.R.1147 – Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023

KFF Health News: Got Milk in School? Farmers Fight Health Advocates Over the Creamy ‘Whole’ Variety

World Population Review: Milk Production by State 2023

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.