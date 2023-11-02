Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Puberty blockers are doctor-prescribed medications that block sex hormones that develop secondary sex characteristics such as breasts or body hair. Puberty resumes normally after stopping the medication.

Puberty blockers, according to Mayo Clinic, “don’t cause permanent physical changes. Instead, they pause puberty.”

Blockers allow trans children to avoid distress that can accompany development of physical characteristics at odds with their gender identity. Blockers also are prescribed to cisgender children to delay onset of early puberty.

On Oct. 27, 2023, Republican Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who represents part of suburban Milwaukee, shared a tweet that claimed puberty blockers are not reversible.

The state Legislature in October approved a bill that would ban gender-affirming treatment, including puberty blockers, for minors.

Republican sponsors said they want to “protect children from being subjected to invasive and irreversible medical interventions.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has pledged a veto.



