Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

Recent polling shows around 60% of Americans believe President Joe Biden fairly won the 2020 presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump said in Las Vegas recently that “about 80% of the country complain because there was a rigged election.” There’s no evidence that widespread fraud contributed to Biden’s victory.

A CNN/SSRS poll in August found 61% of respondents believed Biden fairly won the election, and a May poll from Monmouth University found 59% of respondents thought Biden’s win was fair.

In the CNN poll, two-thirds of Republicans said the win was because of voter fraud. If two-thirds of all Republicans attribute Biden’s victory to voter fraud, that would represent nearly 19 million people.

Trump has continued to cast doubt on the 2020 election results and has been indicted in state and federal court over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.



