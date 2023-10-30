Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.
No.
Five mass shootings with AR-15-style rifles preceded the Maine mass shooting in 2023.
According to Mother Jones’ database, AR-15-style rifles were used in these mass shootings:
Dollar Store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Aug. 26 (three fatalities).
Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood on July 3 (five fatalities).
Farmington, New Mexico, neighborhood on May 15 (three fatalities).
Shopping mall in Allen, Texas, on May 6 (eight fatalities).
Louisville, Kentucky, bank on April 10 (five fatalities).
The shooting in Lewiston, Maine, occurred Oct. 25. A gunman using a semiautomatic assault rifle-style weapon killed 18 people and wounded 13.
A semiautomatic rifle requires a separate pull of the trigger to fire each cartridge. The AR-15 is a semiautomatic rifle intended for military use.
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, reversed his position and said after the Maine shootings he supports a ban on assault-style rifles. President Joe Biden repeated his call for legislation banning such weapons.
