Yes.

The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee report said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, “was a significant player” in President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Jordan “participated in numerous post-election meetings” in which White House officials and others “discussed strategies for challenging the election.”

Jordan led a call in which he, Trump and congressional members “discussed strategies for delaying” the congressional session to certify the election result.

Jordan texted Trump’s chief of staff, advising that Vice President Mike Pence should “call out all the electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.”

House Republicans on Oct. 13, 2023, nominated Jordan for House speaker, but so far he has failed to win a majority of votes in the House.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating efforts to overturn the election, has not charged Jordan with any crime.



