Yes.

Roughly 250 people were killed during Hamas’ Oct. 11 attack on Israel, according to multiple sources. Nearly three in four Israeli citizens are Jewish.

U.S. Special Antisemitism Envoy Deborah Lipstadt called the attacks “the most lethal assault against Jews since the Holocaust” and former Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said it was “by far the worst day in Israeli history.”

“There have been bloody days in Israel’s history and for Jews around the world since 1945, but none has had a civilian death toll this high,” The Times of Israel reported.

During Operation Reinhard, the largest murder campaign of the Holocaust, 14,348 Jews were killed per day.

Roughly 6,373 Israelis were killed between 1947 and 1949 during the Arab-Israeli War, commonly referred to by Palestinians as the “Nakba.” The deadliest Israeli loss then was the Kfar Etzion massacre, when an estimated 127-151 residents died.



