Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

Four major medical groups support gender-affirming care for transgender youths, each citing research indicating the treatment can reduce the risk of suicide.

The American Academy of Pediatrics in August 2023 said transgender youth should have access to gender-affirming care.

The American Psychological Association in July asked congressional leaders to oppose bans on the care.

The American Medical Association in June supported protecting access to gender-affirming care.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in March 2022 opposed state restrictions on the care for youths.

Republican Wisconsin state lawmakers released a bill Sept. 27 to ban gender-affirming treatment for minors.

An April 2023 article in a peer-reviewed medical journal said it is “reasonably well established” that puberty blockers are “not accompanied by serious adverse effects.”

But “there is a need for research into the capacity of” youths “to understand the implications of the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.”



