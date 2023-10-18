Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

Following the Afghanistan evacuation that began in summer 2021, more than 76,000 Afghans came to the U.S. after being vetted, The Wall Street Journal reported.

All evacuees were brought to a military base in Europe or the Middle East, where U.S. officials collected fingerprints and biographical details and ran them through criminal and terrorism-related databases, the Journal reported.

In reviews, the Defense and Homeland Security departments found that not all evacuees were fully vetted.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who represents most of northern Wisconsin, said in an Oct. 16, 2023, interview that in the evacuation, “we had nearly 100,000 people come here to America. None of them were vetted.”

Tiffany made the claim in advocating for a bill he introduced Oct. 13 in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The legislation would prohibit anyone with a passport issued by the Palestinian Authority from entering the U.S.



