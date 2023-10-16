Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

In an Oct. 10 video of pro-Palestine protesters at the University of Wisconsin-Madison that reached over 2.7 million views on Twitter, a user inaccurately described protesters as chanting “glory to the murders.”

A video taken by a Wisconsin Watch reporter confirmed that the protesters were chanting “glory to the martyrs” in a call-and-response chant.

“It’s gonna be a call and response. When I say, ‘Glory to the martyrs,’ you say, ‘Glory to the resistance.’ When I say, ‘We will liberate the land,’ you say, ‘By any means necessary,’ ” a leader said to the crowd.

The protest was organized by Madison for Palestine, who describe themselves as a “collective of local grassroots activists” of Palestinians and allies.The original claim was reposted by Fox News, the New York Post and the Combat Antisemitism Movement, among others.



This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.



