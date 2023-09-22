Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

The federal Food and Drug Administration has not approved the herbal substance kratom for any medical or dietary use.

Kratom is an extract from a tree native to Southeast Asia whose leaves contain chemicals with mind-altering effects, according to the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

A 2021 survey by the agency found that in the previous 12 months, 1.7 million people in the U.S. used kratom, which comes in leaves, powders and pills.

Many say they use it to fight opioid addiction, or to fight mental or physical pain.

The FDA says kratom carries a risk for liver toxicity, seizures and addiction, but that it would support kratom research.

Kratom is legally sold throughout much of the U.S., but it is a crime to possess or deliver in Wisconsin.

A bill introduced Sept. 5, 2023, would decriminalize kratom in Wisconsin. It was referred to an Assembly committee.



