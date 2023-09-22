Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

Tesla Inc. was founded in 2003 by entrepreneurs Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, according to several sources, including Britannica, TheStreet.com, CNN and Benzinga financial news service.

A Sept. 18, 2023, post on Facebook’s Politics Wisconsin page shared an image that said Elon Musk was not a founder.

The Austin, Texas-based company, best known for manufacturing Tesla electric vehicles, calls Musk a co-founder. Beginning in 2004, he was a major investor and served as the company chair. He has been CEO since 2008.

Bank of America said in June that Tesla’s share of the electric vehicle market was 62% in 2022, but predicted it would drop to 18% by 2026.



