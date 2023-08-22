Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Following are the latest “Nation’s Report Card” results for Milwaukee Public Schools from the National Center for Education Statistics, which is part of the U.S. Education Department.

In reading, 11% of fourth-graders rated proficient (9%) or advanced (2%) in 2022; 14% of eighth-graders rated proficient (13%) or advanced (1%).

In math, 11% of fourth-graders rated proficient (9%) or advanced (2%); 7% of eighth-graders rated proficient (6%) or advanced (1%).

Alan Borsuk, a senior fellow in law and public policy at Marquette University Law School and a longtime education reporter, reported in May 2023 that MPS is making changes to improve reading. They include use of curriculum materials that are in line with the phonics-oriented “science of reading” and more teacher training.

On low math and language scores, MPS officials have said they are dedicated to increasing school attendance and “assuring that teachers have strategies to increase student engagement.”

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

