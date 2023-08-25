Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

Women and minorities are underrepresented in the cybersecurity industry, with employment rates lower than the STEM industry as a whole.

A 2021 Aspen Institute study found Black people make up 9% of the cybersecurity industry, even though they represent 13% of the U.S. population. Hispanic workers represent just 4% of the industry, despite making up 19% of the country’s population. Women also make up more than half of the U.S. population but less than a quarter of cybersecurity jobs.

Cybersecurity jobs tend to be less diverse than the broader STEM field. A National Science Foundation (NSF) study this year found Hispanic workers make up 15% of the STEM workforce, while women make up 35%.

Science and engineering jobs are usually less diverse, while jobs that do not typically require a bachelor’s degree are more diverse, according to the NSF study.

Sources

National Science Foundation: The STEM Workforce

aspeninstitute.org: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Cybersecurity

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.