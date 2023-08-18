Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

An Indianapolis-area chapter of Moms for Liberty, described in June 2023 news stories as an emerging force in national Republican politics, published a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler in its inaugural newsletter.

The Indianapolis Star published a screenshot of the Hamilton County chapter’s newsletter, which included: “’He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future.’ — Adolf Hitler.”

The quote’s origin has been attributed in numerous historical texts to a 1935 Hitler speech, The Associated Press reported.

On June 22, the chapter posted a new version of the newsletter and condemned Hitler’s actions, saying: “We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and express our deepest apology.”

Moms for Liberty says it advocates “for parental rights at all levels of government.”

The group planned a town hall in Milwaukee with Republican presidential candidates on Aug. 23, ahead of the first presidential debate that night, but the venue canceled the event.

