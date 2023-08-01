Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

At least three Republican presidential candidates have offered financial incentives to supporters in an attempt to qualify for the Milwaukee debate.

The debate, the first for 2024 GOP presidential contenders, is scheduled for Aug. 23, 2023.

To participate, candidates must meet several requirements, including having 40,000 unique donors to their campaign and receiving a minimum amount of support in polls. The candidates must also make several pledges, including to support the eventual Republican nominee.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum offered $20 gift cards to individuals who contribute at least $1 to his campaign and businessman Perry Johnson offered $10 gas cards.

Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy offered donors a 10% commission on funds they raise for his campaign.

A super PAC supporting a fourth candidate, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, offered the chance to win a year of college tuition to anyone who gives at least $1 to his campaign.

