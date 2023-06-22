Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., announced June 15, 2023, that she introduced a bill to provide $25 million per year for the next five years to fund training in abortion care.

The Reproductive Health Care Training Act of 2023 would allow funds to go to entities such as university medical schools to train students and practitioners in states where abortion is allowed.

Funds also could be used for providers who need to travel out of state to get the training.

Medical schools in Wisconsin and the other states with near total bans can’t teach abortion care, NPR reported.

Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law allows abortion only for women who are in danger of dying.

