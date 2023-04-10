Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
No.
At least two cities — in Wisconsin and Michigan — claim to be the birthplace of the national Republican Party.
The Little White Schoolhouse in Ripon, Wisconsin, is “generally regarded as the traditional birthplace” of the party, according to the National Register of Historic Places.
According to the museum located in the old schoolhouse, a meeting there in March 1854, and another in Jackson, Michigan, in July 1854, led to the party’s formation. The meetings were held in protest of plans to expand slavery westward.
Michigan’s Jackson County Republican Party calls Jackson the GOP birthplace.
The Michigan news website MLive reported in 2011 that the national GOP removed from its website references to Ripon and Jackson as playing roles in the party’s formation.
The website had said the party’s first informal meeting was in Ripon and first official meeting was in Jackson, MLive reported.
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
Sources
National Park Service National Historic Landmarks
Birthplace of the Republican Party Birthplace of the Republican Party
Jackson County Republican Committee Please Watch ‘Birthplace of the Republican Party’
WBUR (Boston) In The GOP’s Birthplace, Wisconsin Republicans Worry About The Future Of Their Party
Washington Post Paternity Disputes Over Birth of a Party
MLive (MI) Republican National Committee no longer lists Jackson as birthplace of Republican Party
US Department of the Interior Little White Schoolhouse