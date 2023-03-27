Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

On March 21, Dan Kelly appeared virtually at an event for the Wisconsin chapter of the Sons and Daughters of Liberty. The event was headlined by Matthew Trewhella, a Brookfield pastor, who has previously endorsed killing abortion providers as “justifiable homicide.”

In the early 1990s, Trewhella and over 30 other anti-abortionist extremists signed a “justifiable homicide” declaration that supported killing doctors who performed abortions. The declaration is associated with the murder of Dr. David Gunn, who was shot to death in 1993 by an assailant claiming it was “justifiable homicide.”

In a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Kelly’s spokesperson said he “did not hear the comments by another guest speaker, nor does he condone calls for violence of any kind.” A video of the event shows Kelly joined the event during the last 20 minutes following Trewhella’s presentation.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Dan Kelly appears at event headlined by pastor who advocated for killing abortion providers, compared COVID-19 policies to Holocaust

New York Times FBI Undertakes Conspiracy Inquiry In Clinic Violence

Southern Poverty Law Center The Signers: ‘Defensive action statement’

Facebook Sons and Daughters of Liberty – Wisconsin, March 21

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Did Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly appear at an event headlined by a pastor who has said killing abortion providers is ‘justifiable homicide’? <h1>Did Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly appear at an event headlined by a pastor who has said killing abortion providers is ‘justifiable homicide’?</h1> <p class="byline">by Erin Gretzinger / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />March 27, 2023</p> <br /> <h2>Yes. </h2> <p>On March 21, Dan Kelly appeared virtually at an event for the Wisconsin chapter of the Sons and Daughters of Liberty. The event was headlined by Matthew Trewhella, a Brookfield pastor, who has previously endorsed killing abortion providers as "justifiable homicide." </p> <p>In the early 1990s, Trewhella and over 30 other anti-abortionist extremists signed a "justifiable homicide" declaration that supported killing doctors who performed abortions. The declaration is associated with the murder of Dr. David Gunn, who was shot to death in 1993 by an assailant claiming it was "justifiable homicide."</p> <p>In a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Kelly's spokesperson said he "did not hear the comments by another guest speaker, nor does he condone calls for violence of any kind." A video of the event shows Kelly joined the event during the last 20 minutes following Trewhella's presentation.</p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/wisconsin/comments/11zqgfg/this_is_who_dan_kelly_is_remember_this_at_the/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>Milwaukee Journal Sentinel <a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2023/03/23/wisconsin-supreme-court-candidate-daniel-kelly-appears-event-anti-abortion-pastor-matthew-trewhella/70037649007/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Dan Kelly appears at event headlined by pastor who advocated for killing abortion providers, compared COVID-19 policies to Holocaust</a></p> <p>New York Times <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/1994/08/04/us/fbi-undertakes-conspiracy-inquiry-in-clinic-violence.html" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">FBI Undertakes Conspiracy Inquiry In Clinic Violence</a></p> <p>Southern Poverty Law Center <a href="https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/intelligence-report/2015/signers" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">The Signers: 'Defensive action statement'</a></p> <p>Facebook <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sadolwi/videos/758735879260272" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Sons and Daughters of Liberty - Wisconsin, March 21</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/did-wisconsin-supreme-court-candidate-dan-kelly-appear-at-an-event-headlined-by-a-pastor-who-has-said-killing-abortion-providers-is-justifiable-homicide/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1277795&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard