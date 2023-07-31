Wisconsin Watch is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that is primarily funded through grants from foundations and donations from individuals and corporations. Please visit our main funding page to learn more, and to see funding from other years.
As a matter of policy, funders exercise no control over Wisconsin Watch’s editorial decisions, and all funders are publicly identified.
To support our work with a gift, please visit our donate page.
Foundations and institutions
American Journalism Project, shared with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service: $1,400,000
Expanding development, business and audience growth
Arnold Ventures:$190,000 (year 1 of 2-year $380,000 grant)
General support
Columbia University School of Journalism: $38,400
Open and Shut
Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region
Evjue Foundation: $10,000
Fund for Investigative Journalism: $10,000
False child abuse reporting
Greater Green Bay Foundation: $40,000
Herb Kohl Philanthropies: $5,000
Inasmuch Foundation: $50,000 Grant
Institute for Nonprofit News: $30,000
General support
Joyce Foundation: $150,000
General support
Knight Foundation: $20,000
Grant
University of Missouri School of Journalism: $4,500
Internship Support
University of Wisconsin Eau Claire Foundation: $6,000
Ann Devroy Memorial Fellow
Microsoft
Newsmatch: $15,000
General support
Peters Family Foundation: $10,000
General
Philip Merrill College at the University of Maryland:$34,500
Fellowship
Report for America: 20% of one reporter’s salary
Reva and David Logan Foundation: $150,000 (year 2 of 3-year $450,000 grant)
General support
Sustainable Business Solutions: $20,000
CMS support
University of Missouri- Columbia School of Journalism: $4,500
Internship support
University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Foundation
Walton Family Foundation: $8,500
William Collins Kohler Foundation: $350,000
Fact checking support
Individual donors
Leadership Circle ($5000+)
|Baumann, Herman and Schwichtenberg, Kay
|Burke, Mary
|Christensen, Lau and Bea
|Cosgrove, Susan Troller and Howard
|Eversden, Mark and Sara
|Fearnside, Wendy and Meier, Bruce
|Johnson, Barbara
|Kohler, Julilly
|Korkor, Dr. Adel B.
|LaConte, Cynthia
|Lubar, David and Madeleine
|Meissner, David and Marion
|Orr, Dr. Catherine
Watchdog Club ($1000+)
|Ansfield, Dr. Thomas and Lynn
|Balin, Adam and Mahony, Karin
|Barr, Daniel and Karen
|Bickford, Paul
|Bogdanich, Walt and Saul, Stephanie
|Brown, Eliot
|Caldwell, Stephen
|Carey, Denis and Carey, Carol Koby
|Cohen, Dr. Marcus and Sheila
|Custer, Betty and Corkey
|Danky, James and Schelshorn, Christine
|Davis, Brian and Deborah Umstead
|Dukehart, Thomas and Andy
|Espenshade, Dr. Jean
|Flaherty, Beth
|Fribance, Caroline
|Friedland, Lewis and Oliker, Stacey
|Glass, Stephen
|Glueck, Christopher and Erin
|Hagge, Robert and Elke
|Hall, Andrew and Dee J.
|Hands, John Lawrence and Kendrick-Hands, Karen
|Hands, Phil and Tricia
|Hasler, Dr. Philip and Janet
|Jenkins, Vincel and Moritz, Stefanie
|Jones, Margaret and Linton, David
|Lee, Dr’s Douglas and Martha
|Lewein, Donna and Scott
|Lewis, Charles and Gilbert, Pam
|Luxton, Richard
|Michel, Roberto and Michel, Karen Lincoln
|Mitchell, Jack and Bonnie
|Moy, Michaela and Gregory
|O’Leary, Carol
|O’Leary, Kristine
|Ostrofsky, Elizabeth Brenner and Ostrofsky, Steven
|Schapiro, Irene and Fost, Norman
|Soltvedt, Brook and Nelson, David
|Stark, Sharon
|Toussaint, Carol and John
|Vinson, Michael
|Warren, Thomas and Anna Marie Benander
|Williams, Roger and Kristi
Members (less than $1000)
|Aarli, Lisa and Owens, Gail
|Adams, Linda and James
|Alexander, Julie Horn
|Ames, Diane
|Andre, Elizabeth
|Andrietsch, Margaret
|Anglim, Mary
|Anstett, Charles
|Apuzzo, Claudia
|Arnold, Joan
|Arnold, Michael
|Ash, Jeff
|Axelson, Jan
|Azar, Lauren and Ryan, Rebecca
|Backes, Elizabeth
|Barry, Kathleen and Sternkopf, Richard
|Bartell, Jeffrey
|Battista, Janet
|Bauman, Paul
|Baumgart, Sheryl
|Beamish, Eileen
|Beck, Joseph and Josefina
|Beeman, John
|Behr, Madeleine
|Behrmann, Ann
|Bell, Mary
|Bend, Barbara
|Bennett, Daniel
|Benton, Tracy
|Berger, Laura
|Bernhardt, Linda
|Berry, Stephen
|Bertocci, Laura
|Better, Sybil and Maurice
|Biddle, Deborah
|Bier, Thomas and Katherine
|Bissen, Kathy and Peter
|Bitney, Jerilyn
|Blietz, Bev
|Blumenberg, Gregg
|Bolte, Scott
|Booth, Eric
|Borsuk, Alan
|Bowden, Deanna
|Braaten, Ann
|Braden, Elizabeth
|Bradley, Peter
|Brett, Malcolm and Penny
|Brogan, Dylan
|Broman, Aimee and Karl
|Brooks, Suzanne and Daniel
|Brown, Linda
|Brown, Martha and Lam, Tony
|Bryant, Kelly
|Budai, Joan
|Buhler, Roland
|Burns, Jane
|Burrill, Brad
|Burseth, Jay
|Cain, Michael
|Calhan, Linda and Edward
|Cameron, Tom and Patti
|Cannon, Marsha and Peter
|Cardin, Joy
|Carlson, Christopher
|Chernik, Janice
|Chohaney, Marilyn
|Clark, Steven and Kathleen
|Clausen, David
|Clausen, Randy
|Clinkenbeard, Pamela
|Cochrane, Cary
|Cohen, Adam
|Cohn, Scott
|Conley, Daniel and Paige
|Conroy, Tim
|Cony, Suzi
|Cooney, Bill
|Corey, Linda
|Cornelius, Judy
|Crane, Mike
|Crawford, David
|Cross, Sue
|Culver, Kathleen
|Cumpton, Jon
|Czarnecki, Annette
|Dahlke, Debra
|Damos, James
|Davenport, Susan
|Davidoff, Judith
|Davidson-Zielske, Norma
|Davis, Thulani
|De Vos, Susan
|Decker, Catherine
|DeFour, Matthew and Shiley, Autumn
|Delaney, Carroll
|Dellios, Hugh and Johnson, Cynthia
|Demas, Colette
|DeMers, Cathy
|Dempsey, Pam
|Dencker, Ann
|DeRosa Family
|Dierksmeier, Adam
|Doll, MaryAnn
|Donnelly, Linda
|Drechsel, Robert and Lynn
|Dreps, Robert and Koehl, Elizabeth
|Dresang, Joel
|Ducklow, Paul
|Dukehart, Coburn
|Duncan, Douglas
|Durst, Kristen
|Dusek, Margarita
|Eclavea, Karen and Anthony
|Edmondson, Jennifer and John
|Eggleston, Richard
|Elinchev, Chris
|Enright, Marlene
|Erickson, James
|Erlandson, Dale
|Fansler, Kristeen and Todd
|Farrell, Mike
|Farwell, Gretchen
|Feider, Gary
|Fennig, Margaret
|Ferber, Don
|Filak, Vincent
|Flaherty, Michael
|Flannery, Dan
|Flemmen, Susan
|Flood-Smith, Dorothy Ann
|Forsberg, Kevin
|Foth, Michael
|Fransen, Philip
|Franson, Dale
|Fries, Christopher
|Fuhrmann, Lauren and Eric
|Gabrielse, Renee
|Gaede, Lynn
|Gagainis, Susan
|Gascoyne, Peter and English, Claudia
|Gaskill, Sharon and Warren
|Gebeloff, Robert
|Gee, Janet and Derrick
|Gengler, Cynthia
|Gerarden, Maureen
|Gillingham, Mark
|Gillmor, Dan
|Girard, Geri
|Gleason, Neil and Cindy
|Godfrey, Robert
|Goldberg, Richard and Munro, Lisa
|Gonzales, Charles
|Gonzalez, Rafael
|Goodman, Dr. Lawrence and Hannah
|Gorens-Levey, Linda and Michael Levey
|Gorman, Mallory
|Govin-Matzat, Stephanie
|Green, Gareth
|Green, Katie, Alan and Ellen
|Greenley, Dianne
|Hagenauer, George and Mary Ellen
|Halgrimson, Barry
|Hall, Dave
|Hall, Joe and Thomas-Hall, Judy
|Hall, Nancy
|Halvorsen, Ingrid
|Hamilton, Marilyn
|Hammel, Patricia
|Hanrahan, Debra
|Hanson, Alice
|Hanson, Gerald
|Hanson, Laura
|Harbort, Colette
|Hardie-Bauer, Gwen
|Hart, Kathie and Laird
|Harter, Ken
|Hartung, Holly
|Hasan, Miriam
|Hatcher, Jay
|Hatlestad, Kathryn
|Hawkins, Dorothy
|Hawkins, Vicki
|Haynes, William
|Hayward, Julie
|Heim, Carol
|Heinen, Neil and Christy, Nancy
|Henry, Joseph
|Hermus, Amy and Russ
|Herron, Heidi and Scott
|Hertel, Nora
|Hesselberg, George
|Hetzel, David
|Hinderholtz, Richard
|Hochstetter, Jon
|Hoffman, Frances
|Hoffman, Susan and Leslie
|Holland, William
|Hollingsworth, David
|Holman, John
|Houston, Brant
|Howell, Penny
|Hudson, Richard
|Hudson, Sue Kelley
|Hundt, Timothy
|Hutcheson, Rex
|Ibele, Erik
|Ibrahim, Mukhtar
|Ingebritson, Frances
|Jafuta, Forrest and Margaret
|Jaworski, Kathleen
|Jezior, Mara
|Johnson, Dr. Wendel and Judith
|Johnson, James and Patricia
|Johnson, Kathy
|Johnson, Paul and Diana
|Johnson, Roberta
|Johnston, Kathleen
|Jolin, Judy and Gary
|Jonaitis, Erin
|Jovaag, Seth
|Kalson, John
|Kammer, Jerry
|Kane, Maureen
|Kaplan, Roman
|Kaysen, L Jesse
|Kehl, Rita and Timothy
|Kelley, Kelly
|Kennedy, Kevin
|Kennedy, Susan
|Kestenbaum, Ari
|Kinzelman, Marc and McIlvaine, Mary
|Kirkby, Sean
|Klatt, Nancy
|Knutsen, Kristian
|Kobs, Ellen
|Kohl, Gail
|Kois, Dennis Sr.
|Kosbie, Jeffrey
|Kowieski, Ed
|Krooth, Ann
|Kruger, Frederick
|Krumme, Mackenzie
|Krupa, Dorothy
|Kuczenski, Tracy
|Kuick, Rebecca
|Kurek-Ovshinsky, Catherine and Ovshinsky, Harvey
|Kursel, Todd and Eileen
|Laing, Annette
|Landmark, Mark
|Landsness, Ruthanne
|Lange, Jeffrey
|Latton, Susan and Gill, James
|Laube, Janet and Douglas
|Laux, Michele
|Lavendel, Brian
|Lea-Kruger, Barbara
|Leidel, Jim and Alice
|Leone-Thiel, Patricia
|Lepinski, Beth
|Lepkowski, Cynthia
|Leschke, Jim
|Lethem, Troy and Matthias, Mary
|Levy, Stuart
|Lincoln, Louisa
|Lindner, Josef
|Linsenmeyer, Chuck and Jen
|Lovell, Richard and Cynthia
|Luhn, Alec
|Macejkovic, Steve and Steve
|Madigan, Griffith
|Madson, Karren
|Magney, Reid
|Markham, Lynn
|Marquard, Andrea
|Marquardt, Daniel and Linda
|Marrari, James and Carstens, Barbara
|Marschall, Vern
|Martell, Stuart and Carol
|Martin, Janet
|Martino, Samuel
|Martinson, Donna
|Marx, Richard
|Massoth, Kathleen and Edmonson, Marshall Bruce
|Mathers, Joseph
|Matthews-Risley, Kathi
|Matthews, John and Barbara
|Mattox, Shirley Brabender
|May, Michael
|Maze, Ruth
|McClure, Robert
|McCoy, Mary
|McDole, Marilyn
|McGovern, Thomas
|McGowan, Sharon
|McGrath, Rick
|McKeown, Patricia
|McMullen, Katherine and Malewitz, Jim
|McMullin-Lawton, Bonnie
|Merrick, William and Cheryl
|Merz, Barbara
|Michaels, Susannah
|Miller, Lori
|Miller, Suzanne
|Milz, Connie and Raymond
|Miron, Mary and Summers, Gene
|Moe, Doug and Jeanan Yasiri
|Mohler, Martha Jane
|Moller, Lynn
|Morgan, Jane
|Morrissey, Timothy
|Motz, Julie
|Muller, Lyle and Vicki
|Murphy, Chris
|Murphy, Diane
|Murphy, Valerie
|Myers, Don
|Nagel, Debra
|Neary, Dr. Elizabeth
|Nehls-Lowe, Henry and Barbara
|Neinfeldt, Emily
|Neinfeldt, Madison and Forman, Jimmy
|Nelson, Herb
|Nelson, Mary Kae
|Nelson, Paul
|Nesemann, Michael and Armantrout Nesemann, Susan
|Nowakowski, Dawn
|Nowobielski, Gary
|O’Brien, Ann
|O’Dowd, Maryanne
|O’Hern, Vincent and Baldwin, Linda
|O’Neill, Ciara
|Oliver, Richard and Carol
|Olson, Mary
|Olson, Nanneth
|Olson, Rosemary
|Pasono, Dyan
|Pearson, Dick and Merry Noel
|Peltekos, Patricia
|Pergolski, Patrick
|Persson, Lynn
|Petering, Louise
|Petrovic, Phoebe
|Pfeiffer, Mary
|Pfersch, Harriet
|Pierick, Ethan
|Pils, Linda
|Pines, Lester
|Plonsky, Richard
|Plotkin, Sheila
|Plunkett, Maureen
|Porter, Willy
|Potopinski, Michael
|Powell, Jeanette
|Preizler, Lynn and Martin
|Purcell, Gene
|Purintun, Alan and O’Meara, Jane
|Radcliffe, Jim
|Raihala, John and Lorelle
|Ralston, Richard and Krista
|Ranney, Judith and Robert Latchaw
|Rannow, Carol
|Rausch, Michael
|Reams, Ed
|Reddicliffe, Connie and Steve
|Reeder, Don and Carol
|Reek, Janis
|Reilly, Mary
|Reis, Elaine
|Remian, Julie
|Remington, Patrick
|Ribbens, Eilene
|Ricca, Joanne and August
|Richards, Julia
|Rickert, Janice
|Rindfleisch, Terry and Hirsh, Linda
|Ringe, Nils
|Riordan, Robert
|Roach, John
|Robbins, Louise
|Robinson, Susan
|Rocha, Alana
|Rock, Bonnie and D’Amato, Jennifer
|Rode, Mary
|Roe, Sydney
|Rohan, Michele and James
|Rollin, Judith
|Romenesko, James
|Rosewall, Ellen
|Rouse, Mary and Ken
|Runde, John
|Sable-Smith, Bram
|Sable, Marjorie and Smith, George
|Sanford, Barbara and Donald
|Sanford, Laurie
|Sanner, Jennifer and Louis
|Sanyer, Leyla
|Sawyer, William
|Schacht, James
|Schachter, Kate
|Schaefer, Jill
|Schallert, Richard
|Scholl, Eric
|Schroeder, Jack
|Schueler, Kathryn
|Schultz, Kate
|Schwarz, Joan
|Scott, Jamie
|Scott, Kifflie and Sullivan, Steve
|Severson, Patti Jo
|Shakhashiri, Bassam
|Shank, Michael and Troyer-Shank, Carol
|Shea, Gail and Dan
|Sheaffer, Peg
|Shelton, Terry
|Sheski, John
|Signorile, Marcia
|Simms, Patricia
|Skinger, PJ and Jana Slinger
|Skinner, Margaret
|Smalley, John and Barbara
|Smith, Dylan
|Smith, Richard and Patricia McKearn
|Smith, Richard and Patricia McKearn
|Smykal, Pam
|Sober, Norma and Elliott
|Sperling, Nancy
|Speth, Kevin
|Steele, Michael
|Steenson, Molly
|Steffen, John
|Stefonek, Nicole
|Stentz, Molly
|Stewart, Margy
|Stiefvater, Barbara
|Stodder, Mark
|Stoeffler, David
|Stone, Angelina
|Stoner, Holly
|Stroup, Marylyn
|Sumara, Michele
|Swan, Peg
|Swanson, Elaine and Severin
|Talbert, Charles and Victoria
|Tempus, Kent and Denise
|Teska, Courtenay and Pacholski, Luke
|Thayer, Judith
|Thiel, Jim
|Thomas, Lyndsay
|Thompson, Lea and Durke
|Thoresen, Thomas
|Tietz, Steven
|Torinus, John
|Tumey, Carol
|Turgasen, Ellen
|Turnbull, Brenda
|Turnbull, Bruce Robert
|Turville-Heitz, Meg
|Umhoefer, David and Schuldt, Gretchen
|Underwood, Thomas
|Utesch, Nancy
|Van Ruyven, Dee
|Van Wagtendonk, Reinout
|Vandenboom, Ronald
|Varenik, Tina Rosenberg
|Wagner, George and Rasman, Barb
|Wagner, Michael
|Wahlberg, David
|Walker, Lonie
|Wallace, Beth
|Wallace, Madeline
|Wallner, David
|Wang, Helu and Guan, Xiaofei
|Wang, Zhen
|Wannemuehler, Kathleen
|Wechter, Paul
|Weidel, Carol
|Weier, Anita
|Weigl, Ann
|Wells, Thelma
|Welo, David
|Welsh, Susie
|Wessel, Steve
|Westerberg, Christa
|White, Ginny
|Whitney, Matt
|Wielgus, Brian
|Wilder, Keven
|Williamson, Brady and Lynn
|Wirth, Lori
|Witkovsky, Michael
|Witter, Dean and Nettie
|Wood, Susan
|Worcester, Nancy
|Yahr, Natalie
|Yahr, Pauline
|Zabriskie, Thomas
|Zerwick, James and Susan
|Ziemer, Mark
|Ziese, Judy
|Zimmermann, Randal
|Zuberbuehler, Dennis
|Zweifel, David