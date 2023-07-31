Wisconsin Watch is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that is primarily funded through grants from foundations and donations from individuals and corporations. Please visit our main funding page to learn more, and to see funding from other years.

As a matter of policy, funders exercise no control over Wisconsin Watch’s editorial decisions, and all funders are publicly identified.

To support our work with a gift, please visit our donate page.

Foundations and institutions

American Journalism Project, shared with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service: $1,400,000

Expanding development, business and audience growth

Arnold Ventures:$190,000 (year 1 of 2-year $380,000 grant)

General support

Columbia University School of Journalism: $38,400

Open and Shut

Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region

Evjue Foundation: $10,000

Fund for Investigative Journalism: $10,000

False child abuse reporting

Greater Green Bay Foundation: $40,000

Herb Kohl Philanthropies: $5,000

Inasmuch Foundation: $50,000 Grant

Institute for Nonprofit News: $30,000

General support

Joyce Foundation: $150,000

General support

Knight Foundation: $20,000

Grant

University of Missouri School of Journalism: $4,500

Internship Support

University of Wisconsin Eau Claire Foundation: $6,000

Ann Devroy Memorial Fellow

Microsoft

Newsmatch: $15,000

General support

Peters Family Foundation: $10,000

General

Philip Merrill College at the University of Maryland:$34,500

Fellowship

Report for America: 20% of one reporter’s salary

Reva and David Logan Foundation: $150,000 (year 2 of 3-year $450,000 grant)

General support

Sustainable Business Solutions: $20,000

CMS support

University of Missouri- Columbia School of Journalism: $4,500

Internship support

University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Foundation

Walton Family Foundation: $8,500

William Collins Kohler Foundation: $350,000

Fact checking support

Individual donors

Leadership Circle ($5000+)

Baumann, Herman and Schwichtenberg, Kay Burke, Mary Christensen, Lau and Bea Cosgrove, Susan Troller and Howard Eversden, Mark and Sara Fearnside, Wendy and Meier, Bruce Johnson, Barbara Kohler, Julilly Korkor, Dr. Adel B. LaConte, Cynthia Lubar, David and Madeleine Meissner, David and Marion Orr, Dr. Catherine

Watchdog Club ($1000+)

Ansfield, Dr. Thomas and Lynn Balin, Adam and Mahony, Karin Barr, Daniel and Karen Bickford, Paul Bogdanich, Walt and Saul, Stephanie Brown, Eliot Caldwell, Stephen Carey, Denis and Carey, Carol Koby Cohen, Dr. Marcus and Sheila Custer, Betty and Corkey Danky, James and Schelshorn, Christine Davis, Brian and Deborah Umstead Dukehart, Thomas and Andy Espenshade, Dr. Jean Flaherty, Beth Fribance, Caroline Friedland, Lewis and Oliker, Stacey Glass, Stephen Glueck, Christopher and Erin Hagge, Robert and Elke Hall, Andrew and Dee J. Hands, John Lawrence and Kendrick-Hands, Karen Hands, Phil and Tricia Hasler, Dr. Philip and Janet Jenkins, Vincel and Moritz, Stefanie Jones, Margaret and Linton, David Lee, Dr’s Douglas and Martha Lewein, Donna and Scott Lewis, Charles and Gilbert, Pam Luxton, Richard Michel, Roberto and Michel, Karen Lincoln Mitchell, Jack and Bonnie Moy, Michaela and Gregory O’Leary, Carol O’Leary, Kristine Ostrofsky, Elizabeth Brenner and Ostrofsky, Steven Schapiro, Irene and Fost, Norman Soltvedt, Brook and Nelson, David Stark, Sharon Toussaint, Carol and John Vinson, Michael Warren, Thomas and Anna Marie Benander Williams, Roger and Kristi

Members (less than $1000)