Wisconsin Watch is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that is primarily funded through grants from foundations and donations from individuals and corporations. Please visit our main funding page to learn more, and to see funding from other years.
As a matter of policy, funders exercise no control over Wisconsin Watch’s editorial decisions, and all funders are publicly identified.
To support our work with a gift, please visit our donate page.
Foundations and institutions
Arnold Ventures: $100,000
General support
Facebook/ Lenfest Local News Membership Accelerator: $100,000
To create a membership program and expand branding and marketing efforts
Evjue Foundation: $30,000
General support
Google News Initiative: $234,000
To launch the News414 project in partnership with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media
Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment, through the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication: $40,000 (Year 3 of 3)
Produce investigative reports by students published on the Center’s website and distributed to media partners statewide and nationwide
Joyce Foundation: $100,000 (Year 2 of 2)
General support
Report for America: 50% of one reporter’s salary
Reva & David Logan Foundation: $125,000
General support
NewsMatch: $20,000
General support
Peters Family Foundation: $10,000
General support
REI Co-op: $10,000 General support
Vital Projects Fund: $20,000
Coverage of criminal justice issues
William Collins Kohler Foundation: $35,000
Fact checking support
Individual donors
Leadership Circle ($5000+)
|Arnold, Laura and John
|Burke, Mary
|Cosgrove, Susan Troller and Howard
|Fearnside, Wendy and Meier, Bruce
|Hands, Phil and Tricia
|Hoffman, Reid
|Johnson, Barbara
|Meissner, David and Marion
|Rouse, Mary and Ken
Watchdog Club ($1000+)
|Ansfield, Dr. Thomas and Lynn
|Balin, Adam and Mahony, Karin
|Baumann, Herman and Schwichtenberg, Kay
|Bickford, Paul
|Brenner, Elizabeth and Ostrofsky, Steven
|Caldwell, Stephen
|Carey, Denis and Koby Carey, Carol
|Cohen, Dr. Marcus and Sheila
|Custer, Betty and Corkey
|Danky, James and Schelshorn, Christine
|Davis, Brian and Umstead, Deborah
|Dukehart, Thomas and Andy
|Eversden, Mark and Sara
|Glass, Stephen
|Goldberg, Richard and Munro, Lisa
|Hagge, Robert and Elke
|Hands, John Lawrence and Kendrick-Hands, Karen
|Hasler, Dr. Philip and Janet
|Jenkins, Vincel and Moritz, Stefanie
|Jones, Margaret and Linton, David
|Kaiser, William and Claudia
|LaConte, Cynthia
|Lee, Dr’s Douglas and Martha
|Lewein, Donna and Scott
|Lubar, David and Madeleine
|McKim, Karen and Nelson, Keith
|Michel, Roberto and Lincoln Michel, Karen
|Mitchell, Jack and Bonnie
|Neary, Dr. Elizabeth
|O’Leary, Carol
|O’Leary, Kristine
|Pearson, Dick and Merry Noel
|Record, Dick
|Schapiro, Irene and Fost, Norman
|Soltvedt, Brook and Nelson, David
|Stark, Sharon
|Swanberg, Wendy
|Warren, Thomas and Benander Warren, Anna Marie
Members (less than $1000)
|Alexander, Julie Horn
|Ames, Diane
|Anderson, Noel
|Andre, Elizabeth
|Anglim, Mary
|Anstett, Charles
|Arnold, Joan
|Arnold, Michael
|Arriaga, Alexandra
|Ash, Jeff
|Axelson, Jan
|Azar, Lauren and Ryan, Rebecca
|Backes, Elizabeth
|Balk, Bunny
|Barr, Daniel and Karen
|Bartell, Jeffrey
|Battista, Janet
|Bauer, Chuck and Beckwith, Charles
|Baum, Mary Kay
|Beamish, Eileen
|Bearheart, Sheridan
|Beatty, Steven
|Behrmann, Ann
|Bennett, Daniel
|Berry, Stephen
|Bier, Thomas and Katherine
|Bissen, Kathy and Peter
|Bjorkman, Lynn
|Blofeld, Karen
|Bonnes, Peter
|Booth, Eric
|Boyle, Nicholas
|Brett, Malcolm and Penny
|Broman, Aimee and Karl
|Brooks, Suzanne and Daniel
|Brown, Martha and Lam, Tony
|Burgess, Catherine
|Burns, Jane
|Calhan, Linda and Edward
|Cameron, Peter
|Cameron, Tom and Patti
|Cannon, Marsha and Peter
|Carlsmith, Duncan
|Cates, Dick and Kim
|Cenatiempo, Louisa
|Chernik, Janice
|Christofferson, Robert
|Christopher, Joel
|Clinkenbeard, Pamela
|Coburn, Judy Newman
|Cohn, Scott
|Cole, Rebecca
|Conley, Daniel and Paige
|Conroy, Tim
|Cooney, Bill
|Cox, Marcy
|Crane, Mike
|Crawford, David
|Crego, Julie
|Cross, Sue
|Culver, Kathleen
|Czarnecki, Annette
|Davenport, Susan
|DeJong, Brenda
|Dempsey, Pam
|DeRienzo, Matt
|DeRosa Family
|Diaz, Fernando
|Dohnal, Robert
|Donnelly, Linda
|Drechsel, Robert and Lynn
|Dreps, Robert and Koehl, Elizabeth
|Dresang, Joel
|Dukehart, Coburn
|Duquette, Claire
|Dusek, Margarita
|Eastman, Krista
|Eggleston, Richard
|Elkin, Loren
|Erickson, James
|Erlandson, Dale
|Eyster, John
|Fansler, Kristeen and Todd
|Fazen, Robert and Marianne
|Fennig, Margaret
|Filak, Vincent
|Flaherty, Beth
|Flantz, Anita
|Flood-Smith, Dorothy Ann
|Fowler, Susan
|Fransen, Philip
|Friedland, Lewis and Oliker, Stacey
|Fuhrmann, Lauren and Eric
|Gaffney, Dennis
|Gagainis, Susan
|Gallagher, Bridget
|Gascoyne, Peter and English, Claudia
|Gaskill, Sharon and Warren
|Gebeloff, Robert
|Gee, Janet and Derrick
|Gibbons, Christia
|Gillmor, Dan
|Gilsdorf, Rebecca
|Girard, Geri
|Gleason, Neil and Cindy
|Glueck, Christopher and Erin
|Godfrey, Robert
|Goodman, Dr. Lawrence and Hannah
|Goodwin, Lee
|Gorens-Levey, Linda and Levey, Michael
|Gorman, Teresa
|Govin-Matzat, Stephanie
|Green, Gareth
|Greenley, Dianne
|Guzman, Angela
|Hagenauer, George and Mary Ellen
|Hahn, Paula
|Hall, Andrew and J. Dee
|Hall, Daniel
|Hall, Dave
|Hall, Joe and Thomas-Hall, Judy
|Hall, Monica
|Hamilton, Marilyn
|Hansen, Mariann
|Hansen, Susan
|Hanson, Gerald
|Hanson, Mark
|Harbort, Colette
|Hardie-Bauer, Gwen
|Hardy, Douglas
|Hart, Kathie and Laird
|Hasler, Nick
|Hatcher, Jay
|Hathaway, Wendy and Shaun
|Hattikudur, Shanta
|Haynes, William
|Hearn, Lorie
|Heim, Carol
|Heinen, Neil and Christy, Nancy
|Herrmann, Carl
|Herron, Heidi and Scott
|Hesselberg, George
|Hetzel, David
|Higgins, Kristin
|Hoffman, Susan and Leslie
|Hoisington, Sam
|Holcomb, Jesse
|Holman, John
|Holmes, Vincent
|Hornik, Richard
|Houston, Brant
|Hughes, Morgan
|Ibrahim, Mukhtar
|Imsland, Rachel
|Ingebritson, Frances
|Intrieri, John
|Ivey, Mike and Elkin, Vicki
|Jafuta, Forrest and Margaret
|Jezior, Mara
|Johnson, James and Patricia
|Johnson, Paul and Diana
|Johnson, Roberta
|Johnston, Kathleen
|Jolin, Judy and Gary
|Jonaitis, Erin
|Jones, Patricia and Edward
|Jovaag, Seth
|Kalson, John
|Kammer, Jerry
|Keapproth, Lukas
|Keith, Heddy
|Kirchoff, Karin
|Kirkby, Sean
|Kleist, James
|Kobs, Ellen
|Kohl, Gail
|Kois, Dennis Sr.
|Konkol, Debbie
|Koran, Mario
|Kosbie, Jeffrey
|Kozlovsky, Thomas
|Krause, Marilyn and Lawrence
|Kuczenski, Tracy
|Kuick, Rebecca
|LaBarre, Eileen
|Laing, Annette
|Landsness, Ruthanne
|Lange, Jeffrey
|Laube, Janet and Douglas
|Laux, Michele
|Lea-Kruger, Barbara
|Legro, Ronald
|Lepinski, Beth
|Leschke, Jim
|Lethem, Troy and Matthias, Mary
|Levy, Stuart
|Lewis, Charles and Gilbert, Pam
|Lincoln, Louisa
|Linnane, Rory
|Lloyd-Jones, Mary
|Loehe, Jocelyn
|Long, Willis
|Looze, Claudia
|Loper, Tristan
|Luber, Martha
|Madigan, Griffith
|Magney, Reid
|Maraniss, Linda and David
|Marck, Roberta
|Marcus, Leonard
|Markham, Lynn
|Marohn, Robin
|Marquardt, Daniel and Linda
|Marrari, James and Carstens, Barbara
|Martell, Stuart and Carol
|Marx, Richard
|Massoth, Kathleen and Edmonson, Marshall Bruce
|Matthews-Risley, Kathi
|Mawer, Jane
|May, Michael
|McClure, Robert
|McCoy, Mary
|McGovern, Thomas
|McGrath, Rick
|McKeown, Patricia
|McMullen, Katherine and Malewitz, Jim
|McMullin-Lawton, Bonnie
|McPherson, Jimi
|Mellowes, Linda and John
|Melone, Barbara and Wait, Harry
|Mertz, Janet and Kane, Jonathan
|Michaelis, Don
|Milbourn, Mark Todd and Heyamoto, Lisa
|Milz, Connie and Raymond
|Moe, Doug and Yasiri Moe, Jeanan
|Montooth, Minerva
|Morgan, Jane
|Morrissey, Timothy
|Moy, Michaela and Gregory
|Muller, Lyle and Vicki
|Murphy, Valerie
|Nagel, Debra
|Nehls-Lowe, Henry and Barbara
|Nelson, Mary Kae
|Nelson, Paul
|Nemeth, Deborah
|Nowobielski, Gary
|O’Connor, Kara and Ryan
|O’Hern, Vincent and Baldwin, Linda
|OConnell, Randy
|Oliver, Richard and Carol
|Palmer, Rebecca
|Pasono, Dyan
|Paulman, Ken
|Peltekos, Patricia
|Perr, Marilyn
|Pfersch, Harriet
|Plonsky, Richard
|Plotkin, Sheila
|Porter, Willy
|Potter, Steven
|Radcliffe, Jim
|Raihala, John and Lorelle
|Ralston, Richard and Krista
|Ranney, Judith and Latchaw, Robert
|Rathke, Nancy
|Reams, Ed
|Reddicliffe, Connie and Steve
|Reek, Janis
|Remington, Patrick
|Ricca, Joanne and August
|Richey, Hilda
|Rindfleisch, Terry and Hirsh, Linda
|Riordan, Robert
|Roach, John
|Robbins, Louise
|Robinson, Susan
|Rohan, Michele and James
|Romenesko, James
|Rose, Suzanne
|Rotter, Ronald and Catherine
|Row, George
|Sable-Smith, Bram
|Sable, Marjorie and Smith, George
|Sanford, Barbara and Donald
|Sanford, Mary and Bourque, Adrian
|Sanyer, Leyla
|Saxena, Arvind
|Scholl, Eric
|Schuster, Cynthia
|Scribner, Penny
|Seely, William and Doreen
|Sewell, Caryl and Dr. Robert
|Shah, Hemant and Elizabeth
|Shakhashiri, Bassam
|Sharp, Eric
|Shea, Gail and Dan
|Simms, Patricia
|Smith, Ronald
|Smykal, Pam
|Sperling, Nancy
|Squair, Eric
|Stauss, Terese
|Stearns, Joshua
|Steenson, Molly
|Stentz, Molly
|Stiefvater, Barbara
|Stoeffler, David
|Stumpf, Nancy
|Sweeney, Victoria and Patrick
|Talbert, Charles and Victoria
|Tempus, Kent and Sheedy-Tempus, Denise
|Thayer, Judith
|Thoresen, Thomas
|Timm, Michael
|Torinus, John
|Tumey, Carol
|Turnbull, Brenda
|Turnbull, Bruce Robert
|Turville-Heitz, Meg
|Tymorek, Jan
|Underwood, Thomas
|Utesch, Nancy
|Van Ruyven, Dee
|Varenik, Tina Rosenberg
|Vetterkind, Riley
|Wagner, George and Rasman, Barb
|Wahlberg, David
|Wallner, David
|Walrath, James
|Wang, Helu and Guan, Xiaofei
|Wannemuehler, Kathleen
|Watkins, Nancy
|Weber, Ralph and Patricia
|Weidel, Carol
|Weigl, Ann
|Welo, David
|Wendland, Tegan
|Wessel, Steve
|Westerberg, Christa
|White, Ginny
|Whitney, Sandra
|Wielgus, Brian
|Williams, Roger and Kristi
|Williamson, Brady and Lynn
|Wilson, John
|Wirth, Lori
|Witonsky, Trudi
|Witter, Dean and Nettie
|Yahr, Pauline
|Zabriskie, Thomas
|Zaluska, Izabela
|Zerwick, James and Susan