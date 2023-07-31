Wisconsin Watch is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that is primarily funded through grants from foundations and donations from individuals and corporations. Please visit our main funding page to learn more, and to see funding from other years.
As a matter of policy, funders exercise no control over Wisconsin Watch’s editorial decisions, and all funders are publicly identified.
To support our work with a gift, please visit our donate page.
Foundations and institutions
Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation: $50,000
General support
Evjue Foundation & The Capital Times: $30,000
General support
Joyce Foundation: $100,000 (Year 1 of 2)
General support
Reva & David Logan Foundation: $125,000
General support
NewsMatch: $27,000 (matching fund)
General support
Peters Family Foundation: $10,000
General support
Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment, through the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication): $40,000 (Year 2 of 3)
Produce investigative reports by students published on the Center’s website and distributed to media partners statewide and nationwide
Individual donors
Leadership Circle ($5000+)
|Hagge, Robert and Elke
|Hands, Phil and Tricia
|Johnson, Barbara
|Meissner, David and Marion
Watchdog Club ($1000+)
|Ansfield, Dr. Thomas and Lynn
|Balin, Adam and Mahony, Karin
|Bickford, Paul
|Cohen, Dr. Marcus and Sheila
|Custer, Betty and Corkey
|Davis, Brian and Umstead, Deborah
|Dukehart, Thomas and Andy
|Eversden, Mark and Sara
|Fearnside, Wendy and Meier, Bruce
|Fribance, Caroline
|Glass, Stephen
|Glueck, Christopher and Erin
|Hall, Andrew and Hall, Dee J.
|Hands, John Lawrence and Kendrick-Hands, Karen
|Hasler, Dr. Philip and Janet
|Jenkins, Vincel and Moritz, Stefanie
|Jones, Margaret and Linton, David
|Kaiser, William and Claudia
|Kern, Gerould
|LaConte, Cynthia
|Lee, Dr’s Douglas and Martha
|Lewein, Donna and Scott
|Long, Willis
|McKim, Karen and Nelson, Keith
|Michel, Roberto and Lincoln Michel, Karen
|O’Leary, Carol
|Record, Dick
|Reeder, Don and Carol
|Ryan, Finn and Brynn
|Schapiro, Irene and Norman Fost
|Soltvedt, Brook and Nelson, David
|Stark, Sharon
|Swanberg, Wendy
|Toussaint, Carol and John
|Weber, Ralph and Patricia
Members (less than $1000)
|Alcorn, Jason
|Alexander, Julie Horn
|Anderson, Noel
|Andre, Elizabeth
|Anglim, Mary
|Arnold, Joan
|Arnold, Michael
|Arriaga, Alexandra
|Artus, Alicia
|Azar, Lauren and Ryan, Rebecca
|Backes, Elizabeth
|Balthazor, Ellen
|Baumgartner, Keith and Juli
|Beamish, Eileen
|Beatty, Steven
|Beck, Joseph and Josefina
|Behr, Madeleine
|Behrmann, Ann
|Bennett, Daniel
|Berry, Stephen
|Bier, Thomas and Katherine
|Bissen, Kathy and Bissen, Peter
|Bogdanich, Walt and Saul, Stephanie
|Booth, Eric
|Brett, Malcolm and Penny
|Broman, Aimee and Karl
|Brooks, Sandra Kay and James
|Brooks, Suzanne and Brooks, Daniel
|Brouillette, Sue
|Brown, Joanne and Olneck, Michael
|Buhler, Roland
|Bush, Helen
|Calhan, Linda and Edward
|Cameron, Peter
|Cameron, Tom and Patti
|Cannon, Marsha and Peter
|Cohn, Scott
|Cole, Rebecca
|Companik, Sara
|Conley, Daniel and Paige
|Cox, Marcy
|Crane, Mike
|Crawford, David
|Crego, Julie
|Cross, Sue
|Culver, Kathleen
|Dahlke, Debra
|Danky, James and Schelshorn, Christine
|Dean, Jason
|Dempsey, Pam
|Deutsch, Glenn
|Dibble, Mary
|Donnelly, Linda
|Draine, Betsy
|Drechsel, Robert and Lynn
|Dreps, Robert and Koehl, Elizabeth
|Dukehart, Coburn
|Eclavea, Karen and Anthony
|Elkin, Loren
|Englund, Eric
|Esqueda, Kathleen
|Fansler, Kristeen and Todd
|Flood-Smith, Dorothy Ann
|Freise, Kathy
|Friedland, Lewis and Oliker, Stacey
|Fuhrmann, Lauren and Eric
|Gaskill, Sharon and Warren
|Gebeloff, Robert
|Gee, Janet and Derrick
|Gengler, Cynthia
|Gilsdorf, Rebecca
|Gleason, Neil and Cindy
|Goldberg, Richard and Mundro, Lisa
|Goldeen, Marian
|Golush, Dorothy
|Goodman, Dr. Lawrence and Hannah
|Govin-Matzat, Stephanie
|Grasse, Kevin
|Grenier, Peter and Barbara
|Hahn, Paula
|Hall, Dave
|Hanson, Gerald
|Harbort, Colette
|Hart, Kathie and Laird
|Hearn, Lorie
|Heim, Carol
|Hesselberg, George
|Hester, Karen
|Hetzel, David
|Higgins, Kristin
|Hinderholtz, Richard
|Hoffman, Susan and Leslie
|Holcomb, Jesse
|Hollingsworth, David
|Holman, John
|Houston, Brant
|Huff, Robert
|Ingebritson, Frances
|Ivey, Mike and Vicki Elkin
|Jezior, Mara
|Johnson, Gerald
|Johnson, Roberta
|Jolin, Judy and Gary
|Jonaitis, Erin
|Jovaag, Seth
|Kammer, Jerry
|Keller, Katherine
|Kirkby, Sean
|Kobs, Ellen
|Kohl, Gail
|Kosbie, Jeffrey
|Kramer, James and Miyagi, Shoko
|Kuczenski, Tracy
|Kursel, Todd and Eileen
|LaBarre, Eileen
|Lacy, Ann
|Landgraf, Austin
|Lange, Jeffrey
|Laube, Janet and Laube, Douglas
|Lea-Kruger, Barbara
|Lepage, Sheryl and Roger
|Lepkowski, Cynthia
|Lethem, Troy and Matthias, Mary
|Lewis, Charles and Gilbert, Pam
|Lincoln, Charles
|Lincoln, Louisa
|Linnane, Rory
|Linsenmeyer, Chuck and Jen
|Lombardo, Cara
|Looze, Claudia
|Loper, Tristan
|Lyke, Mary and Timothy
|Maki, Mary Lee
|Maraniss, Linda and Maraniss, David
|Markham, Lynn
|Marohn, Robin
|Marrari, James and Carstens, Barbara
|Marshall, John
|Martell, Stuart and Carol
|Massoth, Kathleen and Edmonson, Marshall Bruce
|Matthews-Risley, Kathi
|Mattox, Shirley Brabender
|Mawer, Jane
|McClure, Robert
|McMullin-Lawton, Bonnie
|McNabb, Brent and Macleod, David
|Mertz, Janet and Kane, Jonathan
|Mitchell, Dale
|Mitchell, Jack and Bonnie
|Moe, Doug and Yasiri, Jeanan
|Morgan, Jane
|Morgan, William
|Morrell, Alex
|Muller, Lyle and Vicki
|Mykleby, Kathleen
|Nagel, Debra
|Nehls-Lowe, Henry and Nehls-Lowe, Barbara
|Nelson, Herb
|Nelson, Paul
|Norsetter, Jan
|O’Connor, Kara and Ryan
|O’Hern, Vincent and Baldwin, Linda
|O’Leary, Kristine
|Odell, Katharine
|Oliver, Richard and Carol
|Otto, David
|Pabellon, Tara and Carlos
|Pearce, Mark and Catherine
|Peltekos, Patricia
|Penn, George
|Phoenix, Nancy
|Pierick, Ethan
|Plotkin, Sheila
|Plunkett, Maureen
|Poore, Carol
|Preizler, Lynn and Preizler, Martin
|Preusser, Charley
|Pyle, Amy
|Ralston, Richard and Krista
|Ricca, Joanne and August
|Rindfleisch, Terry and Linda
|Riordan, Robert
|Robbins, Louise
|Robinson, Susan
|Rohan, Michele and James
|Romenesko, James
|Row, George
|Sanford, Barbara and Donald
|Sanner, Jennifer and Louis
|Sanyer, Leyla
|Schachter, Kate
|Schiltz, Lisa
|Scholl, Eric
|Schroeder, Jack
|Segall, Robert and Sara
|Shaffer, Vicki
|Shah, Hemant and Elizabeth
|Shakhashiri, Bassam
|Shank, Michael and Carol
|Shea, Gail and Dan
|Shropshire, Mark
|Sikes, Toni
|Simpson, Erin
|Sperling, Nancy
|Spoon, Marianne and Brandon
|Stampen, Jacob
|Stentz, Molly
|Stoeffler, David
|Swan, Peg
|Talbert, Charles and Victoria
|Thompson, Lea and Durke
|Thoresen, Thomas
|Timm, Michael
|Turnbull, Brenda
|Turville-Heitz, Meg
|Tymorek, Jan
|Umhoefer, David and Gretchen
|Urban, Ryan
|Van Ruyven, Dee
|Varenik, Tina Rosenberg
|Wagner, George and Rasman, Barb
|Wagner, Michael
|Wahlberg, David
|Wang, Helu and Guan, Xiaofei
|Warren, Thomas and Benander-Warren, Anna Marie
|Webb, Daphne
|Weier, Anita
|Welch, Lynn
|Wells, Thelma
|Wendland, Tegan
|Wessel, Steve
|Westerberg, Christa
|White, Ginny
|Williams, Roger and Kristi
|Wirth, Lori
|Witter, Dean and Nettie
|Wright, Kimberlee
|Yahr, Pauline
|Yomantas, Cynthia and Bauman, Steven
|Zerwick, James and Zerwick, Susan