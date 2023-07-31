Wisconsin Watch is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that is primarily funded through grants from foundations and donations from individuals and corporations. Please visit our main funding page to learn more, and to see funding from other years.

As a matter of policy, funders exercise no control over Wisconsin Watch’s editorial decisions, and all funders are publicly identified.

To support our work with a gift, please visit our donate page.

Foundations and institutions

Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation: $50,000

General support

Evjue Foundation & The Capital Times: $30,000

General support

Joyce Foundation: $50,000 (Year 2 of 2)

Support coverage of democracy, the environment and gun violence prevention

Reva & David Logan Foundation: $100,000

General support

NewsMatch: $28,000 (matching fund)

General support

Peters Family Foundation: $8,400

General support

Vital Projects Fund: $15,000

Coverage of criminal justice issues

Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment, through the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication: $40,000 (Year 1 of 3)

Produce investigative reports by students published on the Center’s website and distributed to media partners statewide and nationwide

Wisconsin Newspaper Association & WNA’s Foundation $20,000

General support

Individual donors

Leadership Circle ($5000+)

Cohen, Dr. Marcus and Sheila Johnson, Barbara

Watchdog Club ($1000+)

Ansfield, Dr. Thomas and Lynn Baumann, Herman and Schwichtenberg, Kay Burgess, Catherine Custer, Betty and Corkey Dukehart, Thomas and Andy Eversden, Mark and Sara Fearnside, Wendy and Meier, Bruce Fribance, Caroline Hagge, Robert and Elke Hall, Andrew and Dee J. Hands, John Lawrence and Kendrick-Hands, Karen Hands, Phil and Tricia Hasler, Dr. Philip and Janet Jenkins, Vincel and Moritz, Stefanie Jones, Margaret and Linton, David Kaiser, William and Claudia Kern, Gerould Lee, Dr. Douglas and Martha Lewein, Donna and Scott Mitchell, Jack and Bonnie O’Leary, Carol Ryan, Finn and Bemis, Brynn Schapiro, Irene and Fost, Norman Swanberg, Wendy Weber, Ralph and Patricia

Members (less than $1000)