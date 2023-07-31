Wisconsin Watch is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that is primarily funded through grants from foundations and donations from individuals and corporations. Please visit our main funding page to learn more, and to see funding from other years.

As a matter of policy, funders exercise no control over Wisconsin Watch’s editorial decisions, and all funders are publicly identified.

To support our work with a gift, please visit our donate page.

Foundations and institutions

Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation: $100,000

General support

Evjue Foundation & The Capital Times: $20,000

General support

Foundation to Promote Open Society, in cooperation with the Open Society Foundations: $175,000 (Year 2 of 2)

General support

John S. and James L. Knight Foundation: $37,500 (Year 2 of 2)

General support

Peters Family Foundation: $3,000

General support

Vital Projects Fund: $25,000

Coverage of criminal justice issues

Wisconsin Newspaper Association & WNA’s Foundation: $10,000

General support

Individual donors

Leadership Circle ($5000+)

Hands, John Lawrence and Kendrick-Hands, Karen

Watchdog club ($1000+)

Bogdanich, Walt and Saul, Stephanie Cohen, Dr. Marcus and Cohen, Sheila Record, Dick Schapiro, Irene and Fost, Norman

Members (less than $1000)