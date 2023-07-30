Wisconsin Watch is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that is primarily funded through grants from foundations and donations from individuals and corporations. Please visit our main funding page to learn more, and to see funding from other years.

As a matter of policy, funders exercise no control over Wisconsin Watch’s editorial decisions, and all funders are publicly identified.

To support our work with a gift, please visit our donate page.

Foundations and institutions

Arnold Ventures: $100,000
General support

Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation: $100,000
General support

Evjue Foundation: $20,000
General support

Foundation to Promote Open Society, in cooperation with the Open Society Foundations: $175,000 (Year 2 of 2)
General support

Joyce Foundation: $50,000 ($100,000 split with MinnPost)
Coverage of political reform, environmental protection and gun violence issues in Wisconsin, as well as political reform in Minnesota

Open Society Institute, in partnership with MAPLight.org: $25,000
Investigate the influence of money in Wisconsin state politics and policymaking

Peters Family Foundation: $3,650
General support

Wisconsin State Journal: $500
General support

Individual donors

Leadership Circle ($5000+)

Watchdog club ($1000+)

Dick Record
Cohen, Dr. Marcus and Sheila

Members (less than $1000)

Baumgartner, Keith and Juli
Gaskill, Sharon and Warren
Gleason, Neil and Cindy
Heyser, Nancy
Houston, Brant
Beck, Joseph and Josefina
Chernik, Janice
Nicastro, Brent and Cusack, Nora
Glass, Stephen
Beatty, Steven
Boggess, Teri
Bohn, Rod
Calhan, Edward and Linda
Davidoff, Judith
Donnelly, Linda
Flood-Smith, Dorothy Ann
Haering, Timothy
Hagenauer, George and Mary Ellen
Karon, Amy
Lalley, Ruth
Lethem, Troy and Matthias, Mary
Freedman, David and Kohn, Harriet
Brett, Malcolm and Penny
Burgess, Catherine
Cohn, Scott
Jafuta, Forrest and Margaret
Kaminski, Thomas
Michel, Karen Lincoln and Michel, Roberto
Kobs, Ellen
Carey, Denis and Koby Carey, Carol
Doxtator, Richard
Jones, Margaret and Linton, David
Kohn, Harvey
Lewis, Charles and Gilbert, Pam
Hall, Andrew and Dee J.
Elkin, Loren
Eyster, John
Brooks, Craig
Strang, Dean
Gerarden, Maureen
Lewein, Donna and Scott
Hasler, Janet and Hasler, Dr. Philip
Eversden, Mark and Sara
Beamish, Eileen
Baumann, Herman and Schwichtenberg, Kay
Anderson, Noel
Leavenworth, Pat
Melton, Dan
Muller, Lyle and Vicki
Macejkovic, Steve and Macejkovic, Steve
McCarthy, Brendan
Miller, Jacob
Mitchell, Bonnie and Mitchell, Jack
Murphy, Valerie
Nelson, Paul
Odell, Katharine
Pabellon, Carlos and Pabellon, Tara
Percy, Linda
Prengaman, Kathryn
Ryan, Finn and Bemis, Brynn
Spicuzza, Mary and Simmons, Dan
Stentz, Molly
Stoeffler, David
Vetterkind, Michelle
Wilcox, Robert
Williams, Kristi and Williams, Roger
Michaelis, Bonnie
Robinson, Susan
Stein, Liz
Toussaint, Carol and Toussaint, John
Witonsky, Trudi
Trotter, Paul
Mawer, Jane
McDonald, Ellen
Moe, Doug and Moe, Jeanan Yasiri
Mundt, James
Seaman, Richard
Siler, Norman
Danky, James and Schelshorn, Christine
Martell, Stuart and Martell, Carol