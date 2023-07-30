Wisconsin Watch is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that is primarily funded through grants from foundations and donations from individuals and corporations. Please visit our main funding page to learn more, and to see funding from other years.
Foundations and institutions
Arnold Ventures: $100,000
General support
Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation: $100,000
General support
Evjue Foundation: $20,000
General support
Foundation to Promote Open Society, in cooperation with the Open Society Foundations: $175,000 (Year 2 of 2)
General support
Joyce Foundation: $50,000 ($100,000 split with MinnPost)
Coverage of political reform, environmental protection and gun violence issues in Wisconsin, as well as political reform in Minnesota
Open Society Institute, in partnership with MAPLight.org: $25,000
Investigate the influence of money in Wisconsin state politics and policymaking
Peters Family Foundation: $3,650
General support
Wisconsin State Journal: $500
General support
